Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures January 11 – January 17, 2026

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River, including grading, drainage, and paving.

• 1/12-1/13, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary, alternating lane closures in both directions for construction activities and to relocate barrier wall (MM 193 – 196).

ITS project.

• 1/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure for sign removal (MM 205 – 207).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Bridge inspection.

• 1/17. 6 a.m. – 12 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 and SR 6 (8th Avenue S) for bridge inspection. There will be a shoulder closure on the I-65 NB ramp to I-440 WB. The I-65 SB ramp to I-440 EB will be closed (MM 79 – 80).

ITS project.

• 1/12 – 1/14, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single lane closures in both directions for sign removal (MM 80 – 90).

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

• 1/12 – 1/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single inside lane closure in both directions to shift barrier rail.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. There will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike), Rivergate Parkway, and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

SUMNER COUNTY I-65

ITS project.

• 1/12, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single lane closures in both directions for sign removal (MM 97-100).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

Utilities.

• 1/11, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock for utility work (MM 6).

BEDFORD COUNTY SR 10

Intersection improvements on SR 10 (US 231) at SR 82 (Sawney Webb Memorial Hwy).

• Daily, continuous, There will be a closure of the inside lane, inside turn lane, and inside acceleration lanes for grading operations. Two NB through lanes and 1 SB through lane of traffic will be maintained for duration of construction phase.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Sewer installation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for utility work (LM 18 – 19.30).

Sidewalk construction.

• 1/12 – 1/16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for sidewalk construction. Flagging operations will be utilized (MM 18).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (LM 1.7 – 4.2).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single northbound lane closure to relocate utilities (LM 2).

• Continuous, There will be continuous closure of Bradford Hills Drive until April 2026. A detour will be in place.

Pole replacement.

• 1/12 – 1/15, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single southbound lane closure to replace poles (LM 23.38-24.48).

• 1/12 – 1/16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for aerial fiber crossing (LM 21).

Utility work.

• 1/11, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be SB lane closures on Dickerson Pike to open existing manhole to rod and proof existing conduit system.

Gas installation and connection.

• 1/12 – 1/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a closure of the two outside EB lanes to install new gas service line to main (MM 5.87).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

Survey work.

• 1/14 – 1/16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for survey work (MM 5).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 174

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

MACON COUNTY SR 52

Sidewalk installation.

• 1/12 – 1/16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for handicap ramp repair (MM 22).

MARSHALL COUNTY SR 11

Maintenance.

• 1/12, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for maintenance on utility poles (MM 7.5 – 8.7).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

ITS project.

• 1/12 – 1/16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right shoulder closure in both directions for calibrating traffic detection devices (MM 24 – 26).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 11

Excavation.

• 1/12 – 1/16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure in both directions for vegetation clearing (MM 13 – 27).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 76

Excavation.

• 1/12 – 1/16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure in both directions for vegetation clearing (MM 0-4).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 256

Excavation.

• 1/12 – 1/16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure in both directions for vegetation clearing (MM 6 – 10).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Sidewalk construction.

• 1/12 – 1/16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single outside lane closure in both directions for clearing and grubbing (MM 18- 19).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The installation of turn lanes and short-range detection equipment at the intersection of Sam Ridley Parkway and Old Nashville Highway.

• Daily (excluding weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities.

STEWART COUNTY SR 76

Excavation.

• 1/12 – 1/16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure in both directions for vegetation clearing (MM 18 – 23).

STEWART COUNTY SR 76

Excavation.

• 1/12 – 1/16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure in both directions for vegetation clearing (MM 0 -8).



SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, paving, and signals on Walton Ferry Road/Old Shackle Island Road from Nokes Drive to Volunteer Drive in Hendersonville.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 in both directions for utility relocations and roadway maintenance on 31E (LM 2.95 – 3.10).

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving for Project Woolhawk including U.S. 31E, SR 6, and SR 25.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent EB lane closures and flagging operations for milling, paving, striping, and signal operations at the intersections of Gallatin Pike, Gateway Drive, and Hartsville Pike.

Milling and paving.

• Daily, 9 a.m. 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving at Maple Row Blvd and Mayfair Blvd.



SUMNER COUNTY SR 258

Gas installation.

• 1/12 – 1/16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple NB lanes closed to install new gas main.

TROUSDALE COUNTY SR 141

Bridge repair.

• Continuous, There will be a lane closure in both directions from E High Street to College Street. Front Street at the intersection of SR 141 will be temporarily closed.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 100

Sidewalk construction.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for sidewalk construction. Flaggers will be utilized (MM 3-5.5).

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 24 (US-70) from Terrace Hill Road to Adeles Garden Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions and flagging operations for utility relocations and grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.49).

• Continuous, There will be a westbound shoulder closure and lane shift with barrier wall along SR 24 at Terrace Hill Road for grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.49).

WILSON COUNTY SR 26

Grading and drainage.

• 1/12 – 1/16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for grading and drainage (MM 2.97 – 3.42)

Utility work.

• 1/12 – 1/14, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for installing underground conduit and foundations (MM 0 – 2).

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

Water utility crossing.

• 1/12 – 1/16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for water utility crossings on W. Baddour Pkwy.

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to SR 26 (US-70).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 in both directions for utility relocation, grading, and paving operations (LM 8.7 – 10.5).

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

