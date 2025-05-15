Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures for May 15 – May 21, 2025

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures forMay 15 – May 21, 2025

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Resurfacing.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane to apply texture coating (MM 53 – 57).

There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane to apply texture coating (MM 53 – 57). Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure on I-24 westbound for resurfacing and paving operations (MM 32.8 – 43).

Shoulder repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be shoulder closures on I-24 westbound for unpaved shoulder repair (MM 0 – 39.3).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Concrete repair.

5/15, 8 p.m. – 5/16 5 a.m., There will be a ramp closure on the I-24 westbound ramp (Exit 74A) to I-840 westbound for concrete repairs. There will be no lane closures on I-24 or I-840. A detour will be in place.

There will be a ramp closure on the I-24 westbound ramp (Exit 74A) to I-840 westbound for concrete repairs. There will be no lane closures on I-24 or I-840. A detour will be in place. 5/16 8 p.m. – 5/19 5 a.m., Continuous, There will be a ramp closure on the I-24 westbound ramp (Exit 74A) to I-840 westbound for concrete repairs. There will be no lane closures on I-24 or I-840. A detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Paving.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure on I-40 in both directions for paving operations (MM 192).

Harpeth River bridge repair.

Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will mobile operations in both directions on I-40 for roadway maintenance as needed (MM 194 – 196).

Median cleaning.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be an inside shoulder closure along I-40 in both directions for median inlet cleaning (MM 196 – 207).

Miscellaneous construction activities.

5/17, 4 a.m. – 10 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions on I-40 for vegetation removal and ditch and inlet cleaning (MM 212 – 212.8).

Nashville International Airport/SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be alternating double and triple right lane closures on I-40 in both directions for conduit installation and removal of barrier walls (MM 214.4 – 218).

There will be alternating double and triple right lane closures on I-40 in both directions for conduit installation and removal of barrier walls (MM 214.4 – 218). Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be traffic delays near the I-40 eastbound on-ramp for trucks entering and exiting the work area (MM 214.4 – 218).

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

Intelligent Transportation System installation.

Nightly, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for the installation of fiber (MM 135 – 148.1).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-40

Pavement marking.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on I-40 in both directions for pavement marking operations (MM 181.18 – 184.29).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40 AND I-440

Digital sign replacement.

5/8, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure on I-40 eastbound for digital messaging sign replacement (MM 205.2 – 207.2). There will also be rolling roadblocks.

There will be a double right lane closure on I-40 eastbound for digital messaging sign replacement (MM 205.2 – 207.2). There will also be rolling roadblocks. 5/8, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a full closure on I-440 westbound at the ramp to I-40 eastbound for the digital messaging sign replacement. Detours will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

Vegetation removal.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be right shoulder closures along I-440 for vegetation removal along the sidewalls (MM 0 – 7.66).

Streetlight maintenance.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be mobile operations for streetlight LED conversion and maintenance along I-440 from MM 0.4 – 1.8 and MM 3.8 – 7.8. Traffic control will be in place.

Overhead sign installation.

5/15, 12 a.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure on I-440 westbound and a temporary ramp closure at Exit 1 (West End Avenue) for the installation of overhead signs (MM 0 – 1.0).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Overhead sign installation.

5/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be triple right lane closure on I-65 northbound for overhead sign installation (MM 78.6 – 79.8). Two lanes will remain open. The ramp to 1-65 northbound will be closed. Rolling roadblocks will be used for traffic control.

Pavement resurfacing.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 for milling, paving, and striping from near Armory Drive to I-40 (MM 79 – 85).

There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 for milling, paving, and striping from near Armory Drive to I-40 (MM 79 – 85). Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple alternating lane closures on I-65 from I-40 to near the Cumberland River Bridge in both directions for pavement and sign operations (MM 84 – 87.4).

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be various lane closures on I-65 in both directions for paving and construction work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will reman open in both directions.

There will be various lane closures on I-65 in both directions for paving and construction work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will reman open in both directions. Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary, intermittent ramp closures at Rivergate Parkway, Long Hollow Pike, and 31W for pavement work (MM 95 – 99).

There will be temporary, intermittent ramp closures at Rivergate Parkway, Long Hollow Pike, and 31W for pavement work (MM 95 – 99). 5/16 6 p.m. – 5/19 4 a.m., Continuous, East Cedar Street will be closed for construction work. Detour will be in place.

MARSHALL COUNTY I-65

Pavement marking.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be mobile operations on I-65 for striping and pavement marking at the following interchanges: Exit 22, 27, and 32.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Sensor installation.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions on I-65 for Statewide Mainline Weigh-In Motion Program sensor installation (MM 118.1 – 120.6).

Vegetation removal.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be a right shoulder closure along I-65 for brush removal (MM 103-107).

Lighting maintenance.

5/15 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., (5/16 or 5/19 as backup days, weather dependent) There will be alternating ramp closures on I-65 northbound at Exit 121for interchange lighting on I-65 at SR 109 in Portland (MM 121).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Resurfacing from the Maury County line to south of SR 248.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for milling and paving (MM 52.8 – 60.2).

Pavement marking.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be mobile operations for striping on I-65 in both directions at the following interchanges: Exit 53, 59, 61, 65, 67, 68, 69, and 71.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Resurfacing.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 in both directions for paving operations from Jefferson Pike (SR 266) to the Wilson County line (MM 61 – 66).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Bridge maintenance.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 westbound for approach and departure bridge maintenance (MM 36).

Pavement marking.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be mobile operations for striping I-840 in both directions at the following interchanges: Exit 28, 30, 34, 37, and 42.

BEDFORD COUNTY SR 10

Curb upgrades.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 10 for upgrading ADA ramps at the Lane Parkway and Calsonic Way intersection (MM 10.19 – 12.85).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

New intersection.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures on SR 1 for a new intersection (MM 13.25).

Roadway repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The westbound lane on SR 1 will be closed for roadway repair and asphalt patching (MM 13.75 – 13.81).

The westbound lane on SR 1 will be closed for roadway repair and asphalt patching (MM 13.75 – 13.81). Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 1 for roadway repair and asphalt patching (MM 13.91 – 13.99).

There will be alternating lane closures on SR 1 for roadway repair and asphalt patching (MM 13.91 – 13.99). Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 1 for striping and patch work (MM 28.71).

Utility work.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures along SR 1 Broadway at 2nd Avenue North for fiber installation (MM 17.22)

Bike lane maintenance.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be maintenance along the SR 1 southbound bike lane and travel lane for asphalt repair (MM 22.74 – 22.84).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

Continuous , Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place.

Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place. Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (MM 1.7 – 4.2).

Utility relocation.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for relocation of existing AT&T facilities prior to a TDOT project (MM 23.36 – 24.47).

NES pole replacement.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m., There will be lane closures along SR 11 4 th Avenue South between Humphrey’s Street and Zimmerlee Street for pole replacement (MM 0.80 – 0.89).

There will be lane closures along SR 11 4 Avenue South between Humphrey’s Street and Zimmerlee Street for pole replacement (MM 0.80 – 0.89). Nightly, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m., There will be lane closures along SR 11 for pole replacement at 3900 Nolensville Pike (MM 7.56).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

Roadway repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on SR 106 southbound for roadway repair and asphalt patching (MM 5.12 – 5.37).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

Sidewalk and sewer upgrades.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure to work on the sidewalk and install underground water and sewer taps (MM 0.97 – 1.21).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 12

Curb upgrades.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 12 at the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Reverend Kelly M. Smith Way intersection for ADA curb ramp upgrades (MM 3.2).

There will be lane closures on SR 12 at the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Reverend Kelly M. Smith Way intersection for ADA curb ramp upgrades (MM 3.2). Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 12 at Clarksville Pike and Buena Vista Pike for ADA curb ramp upgrades (MM 3.34 – 3.9).

Roadway repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 12 northbound for milling and paving (MM 0.93 – 1.06).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Streetlight maintenance.

Nightly, 1 a.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures along SR 155 (Briley Parkway) for streetlight maintenance (MM 13.9 – 14.5).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Roadway repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 24 westbound for roadway repair and asphalt patching (MM 9.09 – 9.16).

Fiber install.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures along SR 24 for installation of fiber from Old Lebanon Road to Donelson Pike (MM 19.55 – 19.72).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 251

Curb upgrades.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 251 at Charlotte Pike (US HWY 70) for ADA curb ramp upgrades (MM 8.61 – 8.98).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254

Pavement repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 254 for pothole patching (MM 0 – 17.29).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

Nashville International Airport/SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for grading and utility work (MM 9.1 – 9.3).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Intersection improvements on SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) at Myatt Drive.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be intermittent single lane closure in both directions along SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) for grading work and signal installation at Myatt Drive (MM 8.39 – 8.49).

Bus stop shelter.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure on SR 45 for installation of a bus stop shelter (MM 17.02 – 17.70).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

Conduit.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on SR 6 eastbound for conduit and utility work (MM 9.42 – 9.65).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

Bus stop shelter.

LOOK AHEAD: 5/20 – 2/23, Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure on SR 65 for installation of a bus stop shelter (MM 1.33 – 1.54).

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Daily, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY SR 1

Pedestrian improvements.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures along SR 1 at intersections between North Powers Boulevard and Powell Avenue for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements (MM 14 – 14.97).

MACON COUNTY SR 261

Shoulder repair.

5/12 – 5/14, Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The SR 261 northbound lane and shoulder will be closed for repair (MM 1.5 – 2.5). Flagging operations will be in place.

MACON COUNTY SR 52

Bridge repair.

5/15 – 5/17, Continuous, There will be a lane closure reducing SR 52 to one lane for bridge repair (MM 17.7). A traffic signal will be in place.

MAURY COUNTY SR 247

Paving.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 247 for the installation and paving of a turning lane (MM 16.2 – 16.5).

MAURY COUNTY SR 50

Pedestrian improvements.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures along SR 50 at intersections at Trotwood Avenue and Hatcher Lane for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements (MM 14.3 – 14.4).

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

Intersection improvements at SR 6 and Honey Farm Way.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions to install a turn lane.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

Resurfacing on SR 12 from Hermitage Drive to the Kentucky state line.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for thermoplastic placement and snowplowable markers installation (MM 19.75 – 23.78).

Roadway repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures along SR 12 for asphalt repair and pothole patching (MM 0 – 23.78).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112

Milling and paving.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closure on SR 112 northbound for pavement resurfacing (MM 2.2 – 2.8).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 238

Pavement repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 238 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 8.25).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 76

Intersection improvements.

5/8 – 5/9, Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 76 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation (MM 14.8 – 15.5).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Bridge repair on SR 102 over SR 1/US 70 and the CSXT Railroad.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 1 (S. Lowry Street) in both directions and partial ramp closures from SR 102 to SR 1 for bridge repair work (MM 7 – 7.5). One lane will remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Signal installation.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions on SR 10 (US-231) for signal installation and paving of new turn lanes near the intersection of Rock Springs Midland Road (MM 17.2 – 18.1).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 102

Utility installation.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane and should closures along SR 102 westbound to install overhead utilities (MM 7.6 – 10.66).

There will be intermittent lane and should closures along SR 102 westbound to install overhead utilities (MM 7.6 – 10.66). Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on Old Nashville Highway for overhead utility installation along SR 102 (MM 9.32 – 9.50).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 2

Pavement resurfacing.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will temporary alternating lane closures on SR 2 (US-41) from Kensington Square Court to south of Cedar Grove Road. Flagging operations will be in place and one lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities (MM 5 – 9).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

Safety improvements.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures along SR 96 (Old Fort Parkway) from Market Place to North Thompson Lane for safety improvements at the intersection (MM 9.66). One lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures using flagging operations. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 13.8 – 15.97).

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 (New Salem Highway) from near I-24 to SR 96 (Old Fort Parkway).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures using flagging operations. One lane will remain open at all times.

There will be temporary alternating lane closures using flagging operations. One lane will remain open at all times. Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-99 from Veterans Parkway to Carson Lane for grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving (MM 15.15 – 15.98).

There will be alternating lane closures on SR-99 from Veterans Parkway to Carson Lane for grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving (MM 15.15 – 15.98). Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-99 from near I-24 to SR 96 for grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving (MM 18.5 – 19.5).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 109

Roadway repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 109 for roadway repair (MM 0 – 23.63).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 52

Roadway repair.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 52 for roadway repair (MM 0 – 21.42).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

Curb installation.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be an outside lane and shoulder closure on SR 6 northbound for cur and gutter installation (MM 4 – 5). Traffic control will be in place.

Guardrail cleaning.

5/15 – 5/16, Daily, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., SR 6 will be reduced to one lane with intermittent closures in both directions for guardrail cleaning and maintenance (MM 6 – 13).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Paving operations.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on the SR 106 (Hillsboro Road) intersection with SR 46 (Old Hillsboro Road) for pavement work (MM 20.76 – 20.79).

Pavement marking.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be mobile operations for striping in both directions on SR 106 (MM 0 – 6.10).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 253

Pavement marking.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be mobile operations for striping in both directions on SR 253 (MM 0 – 2.75 and 5.1 – 7.1).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Pavement marking.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be mobile operations for striping in both directions on SR 6 (MM 0 – 5).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Pavement marking.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be mobile operations for striping in both directions on SR 96 (MM 0 – 5.2).

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to US 70 (SR 26).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 for utility relocation (MM 8.5 – 10).

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Boring and conduit installation.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures and flagging operations along SR 171 from Division Street to Central Pike for underground boring and conduit installation (MM 3.56 – 7.22).

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email