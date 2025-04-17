Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures for April 17 – April 23, 2025.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Easter holiday weekend travel period. Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity from 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 17, until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, April 21.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Resurfacing.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane to apply texture coating (MM 53 – 57).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Overhead fiber optic install.

4/23, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock on I-24 to hand overhead fiber optic across the Lee Victory overpass (MM 69 – 71).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

TVA crossing replacement.

LOOK AHEAD: 4/27, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock to replace aerial crossing near MM 193.5.

Harpeth River bridge repair.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will mobile operations in both directions on I-40 for roadway maintenance as needed (MM 194 – 196).

I-40/12th Avenue bridge repair.

4/21 – 4/23, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 westbound under 12th Avenue for bridge construction. There will also be a lane closure on the I-40 westbound merge ramp to I-65 southbound for milling and paving.

Nashville International Airport/SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

4/21 – 4/23, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be alternating double right lane closures on I-40 in both directions for striping and removing the barrier walls.

Median cleaning on I-40 at MM 196 and working east.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Inside shoulder closure only.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40 AND I-440

Digital sign replacement.

LOOK AHEAD: 4/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure on I-40 eastbound for digital messaging sign replacement (MM 205.2 – 207.2). There will also be rolling roadblocks in place.

There will be a double right lane closure on for digital messaging sign replacement (MM 205.2 – 207.2). There will also be rolling roadblocks in place. 4/16, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a full closure on I-440 westbound at the ramp to I-40 eastbound for the digital messaging sign replacement. Detours will be in place.

HICKMAN AND HUMPHREYS COUNTIES I-40

Fiber installation.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be temporary right lane closures in both directions on I-40 for fiber installation for the Intelligent Transportation System. One lane will always remain open (MM 148 – 150).

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

WILSON COUNTY I-40

Shoulder repair (MM 229).

LOOK AHEAD: 4/24 – 4/25, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a partial ramp closure for saw cutting and demo.

There will be a partial ramp closure for saw cutting and demo. LOOK AHEAD: 4/26, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a full ramp closure for concrete pouring. Ramp will fully open on 4/27 once the concrete has cured.

SMITH COUNTY I-40

Pavement evaluation.

4/17 – 4/23 (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane and shoulder closures on I-40 in both directions with a truck-mounted attenuator (MM 266 – 267.5).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Overhead sign installation.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be daytime inside shoulder closures on I-65 northbound for overhead sign footing installation, temporary barrier wall installation, and guardrail installation (MM 79.8).

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for paving and construction work.

There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for paving and construction work. Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary, intermittent ramp closures at Rivergate Parkway, Long Hollow Pike, and 31W for pavement work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Resurfacing from the Maury County line to south of SR 248.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving (MM 52.8 – 60.2).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Resurfacing.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 in both directions for paving operations.

Concrete repair.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be mobile operations at Exit 53A on I-840 going to I-24 eastbound to complete striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

Pavement repair.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be mobile operations at Hillsboro Road to I-440 eastbound to complete striping (MM 3).

Vegetation removal.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 6 a.m, There will be right shoulder closures to remove vegetation on the soundwalls of I-440. This operation will be mobile when possible.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

Continuous , Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place.

Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place. Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (MM 1.7 – 4.2).

Removal of bus stop shelter.

4/21 – 4/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., right lane and shoulder closure (MM 5.23 – 5.44).

Utility relocation.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for relocation of existing AT&T facilities prior to a TDOT project (MM 23.36 – 24.47).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

Sidewalk and sewer upgrades.

LOOK AHEAD: 5/5 – 5/19, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure to work on the sidewalk and install underground water and sewer taps (MM 0.97 – 1.21).

Roadway repair.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure for roadway repair and asphalt patching.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Roadway repair.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be right lane and shoulder closures on SR 24 for roadway repair and asphalt patching (MM 6.26 – 6.38 & MM 7.71 – 8.02).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254

Pavement repair.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 254 for pothole patching (MM 0 – 17.29).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

Nashville International Airport/SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for grading and utility work (MM 216).

Storm drain improvements.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure on SR 255 for storm water drain installation and improvements (MM 5.57 – 6.31).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Pavement repair and maintenance.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures on SR 45 for pothole patching (MM 0 – 17.94).

Intersection improvements on SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) at Myatt Drive.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be intermittent single lane closure in both directions along SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) for grading work and signal installation at Myatt Drive (MM 8.39 – 8.49).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

Conduit Install.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on Broadway at Rosa L. Parks Boulevard to install innerduct for fiber cable.

Roadway repair and asphalt patching.

4/23, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be ramp closures of the on- and off-ramps of Ellington Parkway southbound at Trinity Lane for concrete repair. No lanes on Ellington Parkway will be closed.

There will be ramp closures of the on- and off-ramps of Ellington Parkway southbound at Trinity Lane for concrete repair. No lanes on Ellington Parkway will be closed. Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 6 southbound (MM 2.68 – 3.06).

There will be lane closures on SR 6 southbound (MM 2.68 – 3.06). Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be right lane and shoulder closures (MM 19.17 – 20.01)

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

Sidewalk and crosswalk improvements.

4/21 – 4/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for replacing sidewalk along Riverside Drive (SR 12) intersections between Commerce Street to College Street.

Resurfacing on SR 12 from Hermitage Drive to the Kentucky state line.

4/21 – 4/23, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for thermoplastic placement and snowplowable markers installation (MM 19.75 – 23.78).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 238

Pavement repair.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 238 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 8.25).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 76

Intersection improvements.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures along SR 76 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation (MM 14.8 – 15.5).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Bridge repair on SR 109 over SR 1/US 70 and the CSXT Railroad.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 1 (S. Lowry Street) in both directions and partial ramp closures from SR 102 to SR 1 for bridge repair work (MM 7 – 7.5). One lane will remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Bridge approach repair.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures in both directions for approach slab jacking near Warrior Drive on US 231 (MM 10.9).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures using flagging operations. One lane will remain open at all times (mm 13.8 – 15.97).

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 (New Salem Highway) from near I-24 to SR 96 (Old Fort Parkway).

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures using flagging operations. One lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities (MM 5 – 9).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 269

Pavement repair.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures on SR 269 for pothole patching (MM 0 – 19.3).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

Street Festival: Square Fest.

LOOK AHEAD: 4/26, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be a full road closure of SR 6 from College Street to S. Water Avenue.

Shoulder maintenance.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be a rolling roadblock in both directions on SR 6 for shoulder cleaning and reshaping (MM 0 – 17).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Paving operations.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on the SR 106 (Hillsboro Road) intersection with SR 46 (Old Hillsboro Road) for pavement work (MM 20.76 – 20.79).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 246

Resurfacing of SR 246 from Maury County line to near Southhall Road.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 246 (Carters Creek Pike) for milling and paving operations (MM 0 – 9.67).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Pavement repair.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be various lane closures on SR 96 for pothole repair (MM 0 – 26.9).

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to US 70 (SR 26).

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 for utility relocation (MM 8.5 – 10).

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email