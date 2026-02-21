Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures February 22 – 28, 2026

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures February 22 – February 28, 2026

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Ramp improvements.

• 2/22 – 2/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a multiple WB lane closures for ramp improvements on Exit 81 (MM 80.5 – 81.20).

Milling and paving.

• 2/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single EB lane closure and a closure of the Exit 66B ramp for milling and paving (MM 66).

• 2/23 – 2/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple WB lane closures for milling and paving (MM 63).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Streetlight conversion.

• 2/23 – 2/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for streetlight conversion (MM 89.6 – 90.7).

Bridge inspection.

• 2/22, 6 a.m. – 1 p.m., There will be full closures and intermittent full closures on the I-65 NB and SB ramps, and on the I-440 EB and WB ramps.

Bridge inspection.

• 2/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure and a closure of the Exit 90A ramp for bridge inspection (MM 90).

Barrier wall setting.

• 2/25, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single SB lane closure to set barrier wall (MM 96).

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. There will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike), Rivergate Parkway, and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Emergency road repair.

• 2/22, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple SB lane closures for emergency roadway repair (MM 120).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Bridge repair.

• 2/22 – 2/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for bridge repair (MM 217).

Bridge repair.

• 2/20 – 2/22, continuous., There will be multiple EB and WB lane closures and a full closure of the Exit 221A ramp for bridge repair (MM 221).

• 2/26 – 2/28, continuous., There will be multiple EB lane closures for bridge repair.

Bridge inspection.

• 2/28, 6 a.m. – 1 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for bridge inspection on I-40 at mm 205 and I-440 at mm 0.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Bus stop shelter installation.

• 2/25, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for the installation of a bus stop shelter (MM 27).

Construction operations.

• Continuous, There will be a single WB lane closure for construction operations on Harding Pike (LM 12.9 – 13.1).

Pole removal.

• 2/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for pole removal (MM 26.7).

DAVIDSON CONTY SR 6

Anchor installation.

• 2/23 – 2/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for installing anchors (MM 7.5 – 7.9).

Streetlight conversion.

• 2/23 – 2/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for streetlight conversion (MM 15).

Sidewalk and curb repairs.

• 2/23 – 2/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for sidewalk and curb repair (LM 1.4 – 9.4).

• 2/23 – 2/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for sidewalk and curb repair (LM 3.1 – 3.4).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (LM 1.7 – 4.2).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single northbound lane closure to relocate utilities (LM 2).

• Continuous, There will be continuous closure of Bradford Hills Drive until April 2026. A detour will be in place.

Anchor installation.

• 2/23 – 2/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for anchor installation (MM 13.4).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 12

Bus shelter improvements.

• 2/23 – 2/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for bus shelter improvements (MM 0.2 – 0.3).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Sidewalk repair.

• 2/23 – 2/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for sidewalk repair and replacement (MM 22).

Bus shelter improvements.

• 2/23 – 2/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for improvements on the Lebanon Pike Bus Shelter (MM 15).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Turn lane installation.

• 2/23 – 2/26, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for turn lane installation before Juarez Drive (MM 16).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

Sidewalk and curb repair.

• 2/23 – 2/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for sidewalk and curb repair (LM 3.9 – 4.1).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Streetlight conversion.

• 2/23 – 2/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single lane closures in both direction for streetlight conversion on Briley Parkway (LM 15.6 – 16).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 174

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

MARSHALL COUNTY SR 373

Traffic signal installation.

• 2/23 – 2/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for the installation of a traffic signal (MM 7).

MAURY COUNTY SR 99

Water main installation.

• 2/23 – 2/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for water main installation (LM 8.3 – 9.6).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

Road widening.

• 2/23 – 2/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for the widening of Franklin Road (MM 3.4).

Pole installation.

• 2/23 – 2/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for electric pole installation on Franklin Road (LM 7.9 – 9.1)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities (LM 13.88 – 15.97).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The installation of turn lanes and short-range detection equipment at the intersection of Sam Ridley Parkway and Old Nashville Highway.

• Daily (excluding weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities.

SMITH COUNTY SR 80

Equipment crossing.

• 2/23 – 2/28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (MM 5.9).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, paving, and signals on Walton Ferry Road/Old Shackle Island Road from Nokes Drive to Volunteer Drive in Hendersonville.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 in both directions for utility relocations and roadway maintenance on 31E (LM 2.95 – 3.10).

• 2/23 – 2/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for construction activities.

• 2/23 – 2/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for storm drain installation.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 52

Portland Bypass construction.

• 2/23 – 2/28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for construction operations (LM 2.7 – 3.2).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 109

Tree clearing.

• 2/23 – 2/28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for tree clearing (LM 21.3 – 22.8).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 174

Turn lane improvements.

• 2/23 – 2/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be EB flagging operations for turn lane improvements (MM 13).

Sidewalk and curb repairs.

• 2/23 – 2/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for sidewalk and curb repairs. (LM 0 – 0.4).

TROUSDALE COUNTY SR 25

Crossing equipment.

• 2/23 – 2/28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (MM 3.5).

• 2/23 – 2/28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (MM 7.2).

TROUSDALE COUNTY SR 141

Bridge repair.

• Continuous, There will be a lane closure in both directions from E High Street to College Street. Front Street at the intersection of SR 141 will be temporarily closed.

Crossing equipment.

• 2/23 – 2/28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (MM 6).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Sewer and gas work.

• 2/22 – 2/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for sewer and gas work (MM 10).

Utility pole work.

• 2/23 – 2/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for utility work on Murfreesboro Road (LM 10.7 – 12).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 100

Sidewalk construction.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be lane closures in both directions for sidewalk construction. Flaggers will be utilized (MM 3-5.5).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Pothole patching.

• 2/23 – 2/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for pothole patching (LM 0 -13).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 253

Utility work.

• 2/24 – 2/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for utility work (MM 0.1).

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 24 (US-70) from Terrace Hill Road to Adeles Garden Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions and flagging operations for utility relocations and grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.2).

• Continuous, There will be a westbound shoulder closure and lane shift with barrier wall along SR 24 at Terrace Hill Road for grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.49).

WILSON COUNTY SR 26

Utility work.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.(excluding weekends), There will be a single lane closure in both directions for installing underground conduit (MM 0 – 2).

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to SR 26 (US-70).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 in both directions for utility relocation, grading, and paving operations (LM 2.8 – 8.8).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be a single lane closure in both directions for grading (MM 2.9 – 3.4).

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Sewer replacement.

• 2/23 – 2/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for emergency sewer replacement (MM 5.2).

Traffic signal upgrading.

• 2/23 – 2/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for traffic signal upgrading (MM 4.4 – 6.9).

