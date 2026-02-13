Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures February 15 – 21, 2026

Resurfacing.

• 2/15 – 2/19, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple EB lane closures for resurfacing (LM 56 – 62).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

Coring and testing.

• 2/17 – 2/18, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for coring and testing (LM 15.9 – 24).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Milling and paving.

• 2/16 – 2/19, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be multiple EB lane closures due to milling and paving (LM 63 – 68).

• 2/20, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., There will be multiple WB lane closures for milling and paving (LM 63 – 68).

Ramp improvements.

• 2/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for ramp improvements on Exit 81 (MM 81.20).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Bridge conduit replacement.

• 2/16 – 2/19, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple SB lane closures on I-65 at Fern Avenue to replace bridge conduit (LM 86 – 89).

Streetlight conversion.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for streetlight conversion (LM 90.7 – 98.50.

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. There will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike), Rivergate Parkway, and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Bridge inspection.

• 2/17 – 2/18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a mobile work zone in one lane in both directions for bridge inspection (LM 35 – 53).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Coring and testing.

• 2/19, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for coring and testing (LM 66 – 68).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Bridge repair.

• 2/15 – 2/19, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for bridge repair (MM 217).

Bridge repair.

• 2/19 – 2/21, continuous., There will be multiple WB lane closures, a single EB right lane closure, and a full closure of the Exit 221A ramp for bridge repair (MM 221).

Hot Chocolate run.

• 2/21, 6 a.m. – 11 a.m., There will be a closure of I-40 EB at Exit 209A, and I-40 WB at Exit 209 due to an event (MM 209).

SMITH COUNTY I-40

Coring and testing.

• 2/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for coring and testing (LM 263 – 267).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Bus stop shelter installation.

• 2/17 – 2/19, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for the installation of a bus stop shelter (MM 19).

Construction operations.

• Continuous, There will be a single WB lane closure for construction operations on Harding Pike (LM 12.9 – 13.1).

Concrete restoration.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for concrete restoration on West End Avenue (LM 8.7 – 16.7).

DAVIDSON CONTY SR 6

Anchor installation.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for installing anchors (MM 7.5 – 7.9).

Utility work.

• 2/16 – 2/17, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for gas line work (MM 8.13).

Streetlight conversion.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for streetlight conversion (MM 15).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (LM 1.7 – 4.2).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single northbound lane closure to relocate utilities (LM 2).

• Continuous, There will be continuous closure of Bradford Hills Drive until April 2026. A detour will be in place.

Anchor installation.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for anchor installation (MM 13.4).

Sidewalk excavation.

• 2/16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a NB shoulder closure on Nolensville Road for sidewalk excavation (MM 10.1).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 12

Bus shelter improvements.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for bus shelter improvements (MM 0.2 – 0.3).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Sidewalk repair.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for sidewalk repair and replacement (MM 22).

Bus shelter improvements.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for improvements on the Lebanon Pike Bus Shelter (MM 15).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Turn lane installation.

• 2/18 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for turn lane installation before Juarez Drive (MM 16).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

Aerial installation.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for aerial installation (MM 9).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

Sewer work.

• 2/16 – 2/19, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for utility work (LM 3.7 – 4).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Streetlight conversion.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single lane closures in both direction for streetlight conversion on Briley Parkway (LM 15 – 16. 9).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 174

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254

Aerial crossing.

• 2/16, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for aerial crossing (MM 28.04).

MARSHALL COUNTY SR 373

Traffic signal installation.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for the installation of a traffic signal (MM 7).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

Box culvert installation.

• 2/16 – 2/18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for box culver installation (MM 12.8).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Pothole patching.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for pothole patching (MM 24.4).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 76

Pothole patching.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for pothole patching (LM 19 – 20).

MAURY COUNTY SR 99

Water main installation.

• 2/16 – 2/19, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for water main installation (LM 8.3 – 9.6).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 11

Running aerial fiber.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure to run aerial fiber (LM 15.9 – 19.6).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 76

Aerial fiber installation.

• 2/16 – 2/18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for aerial fiber installation (LM 6.9 – 8.4).

• 2/17 – 2/18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for aerial fiber installation (LM 10.8 – 11.4).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Utility work.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for utility work (LM 15.4 – 16.3).

Interchange improvements.

• 2/15 – 2/19, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for construction operations (LM 3.3 – 4.1).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

Road widening.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for the widening of Franklin Road (MM 3.2).

Pole installation.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for electric pole installation on Franklin Road (LM 7.9 – 9.1)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities (LM 13.88 – 15.97).

Utility work.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for utility work (LM 22 – 23).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The installation of turn lanes and short-range detection equipment at the intersection of Sam Ridley Parkway and Old Nashville Highway.

• Daily (excluding weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities.

SMITH COUNTY SR 80

Equipment crossing.

• 2/16 – 2/21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (MM 6).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, paving, and signals on Walton Ferry Road/Old Shackle Island Road from Nokes Drive to Volunteer Drive in Hendersonville.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 in both directions for utility relocations and roadway maintenance on 31E (LM 2.95 – 3.10).

• 2/16 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for storm drain installation.

Road widening.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for the widening of W Main Street/Highway 31E (LM 2.95 – 3.10).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 52

Portland Bypass construction.

• 2/16 – 2/21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for construction operations (LM 2.66 – 3.58).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 109

Tree clearing.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for tree clearing (LM 21.3 – 22.8).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 174

Turn lane improvements.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be EB flagging operations for turn lane improvements (MM 13).

Sidewalk and curb repairs.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for sidewalk and curb repairs. (LM 0 – 0.4).

TROUSDALE COUNTY SR 25

Crossing equipment.

• 2/16 – 2/21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (MM 3.5).

• 2/16 – 2/21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (MM 7.2).

TROUSDALE COUNTY SR 141

Bridge repair.

• Continuous, There will be a lane closure in both directions from E High Street to College Street. Front Street at the intersection of SR 141 will be temporarily closed.

Crossing equipment.

• 2/16 – 2/21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (MM 6).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Pothole patching.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for pothole patching (LM 20 – 24).

Sewer and gas work.

• 2/15 – 2/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for sewer and gas work (MM 10).

Utility pole work.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for utility work on Murfreesboro Road (LM 10.7 – 12).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 100

Sidewalk construction.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be lane closures in both directions for sidewalk construction. Flaggers will be utilized (MM 3-5.5).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Pothole patching.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a SB lane shift for pothole patching (MM 11.6 – 11.7).

• 2/16 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for pothole patching (LM 0 -16).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 252

Pothole patching.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for pothole patching (LM 0.7 – 5.3).

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 24 (US-70) from Terrace Hill Road to Adeles Garden Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions and flagging operations for utility relocations and grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.2).

• Continuous, There will be a westbound shoulder closure and lane shift with barrier wall along SR 24 at Terrace Hill Road for grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.49).

WILSON COUNTY SR 26

Utility work.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.(excluding weekends), There will be a single lane closure in both directions for installing underground conduit (MM 0 – 2).

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to SR 26 (US-70).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 in both directions for utility relocation, grading, and paving operations (LM 2.8 – 8.8).

Limb clearing.

• 2/16 – 2/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for limb clearing on Trousdale Ferry Pike (LM 19.1 – 20.7).