Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures December 4 – December 10, 2025

CHEATHAM & ROBERTSON COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from the Robertson County line, crossing through Robertson County to the Davidson County line.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be traffic shifts for both EB and WB exit ramps at Exit 31 for hydro-blasting and contrast striping. The ramps will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from Haywood Lane to the Rutherford County line.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane and ramp closures in both directions for striping and punch list operations.

ITS maintenance.

• 12/4, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a WB lane closure for ITS maintenance.

Barrier wall repair.

• 12/7 – 12/11, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure at Exit 50A for barrier wall repair.

NES pole.

• 12/9, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure to frame new NES pole for Titans Stadium Feed.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

Concrete repairs.

• 12/3 – 12/5, continuous, I-24 WB will be reduced to one lane from the Kentucky State Line to Exit 89.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-24

Field testing.

• 12/4 – 12/5, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be outside lane closures in both directions (MM 0-8.23).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The interchange improvement on I-24 at Medical Center Parkway, including grading, drainage, paving, retaining wall, ITS, signals, and lighting.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions on the off-ramps from I-24 to Medical Center Parkway and on Medical Center Parkway/Fortress Boulevard for construction activities (MM 76).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary, alternating lane closures in both directions for bridge repair work (MM 194 – 196).

The resurfacing on I-40 from 46th Avenue to near Jefferson Street including bridge expansion, joint repair, and thin epoxy overlay.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for rumble strips and pavement markings. There will be temporary ramp closures to and from I-440 and SR 155 as needed.

Bridge inspection.

• 12/8 – 12/12, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a mobile work zone for top deck inspections (MM 209-217).

• LOOK AHEAD: 12/13, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions and a full road closure on Terminal Drive over I-40 for bridge inspection.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

Bridge repair.

• 12/8 – 12/10, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a temporary lane closure on I-40 WB for bridge joint repair (MM 140-142).

SMITH COUNTY I-40

Water leak.

• 12/9 – 12/19, continuous, There will be a closure of the on and off ramps to the Smith County Welcome Center. Barrels and signs will be in place.

I-40 Welcome Center improvements.

• 12/9, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 WB for exploratory drilling on the shoulder and in the median (MM 276-276.4)

WILSON COUNTY I-40

Overhead sign installation.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be an EB double inside lane and shoulder closure for the installation of an overhead sign.

The resurfacing on I-40 from the Davidson County line to west of Golden Bear Parkway.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for shoulder stone and striping operations. Exit 226 EB and WB will be temporarily closed as needed.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Streetlight conversion.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure in both directions.

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. There will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike), Rivergate Parkway, and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

• 12/7 – 12/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures and full road closures on I-65 and US 31W in both directions to set steel beams for bridge. Detours will be utilized (MM 95-99).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Field testing.

• 12/4, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be an outside lane closure in the primary direction only (MM 77.2-82.6)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Milling and paving.

• Look ahead: 12/11, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure on I-840 EB for milling and paving operations (MM 26.6-27.8).

BEDFORD COUNTY SR 10

Intersection improvements on SR 10 (US 231) at SR 82 (Sawney Webb Memorial Hwy).

• Daily, continuous, There will be a closure of the inside lane, inside turn lane, and inside acceleration lanes for grading operations. Two NB through lanes and 1 SB through lane of traffic will be maintained for duration of construction phase.

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 251

Field testing.

• 12/9, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be an outside lane closure in the primary direction only (LM 0-4).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Curb ramp upgrades.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be WB lane closures on Murfreesboro Pike between 15th Avenue and Menzler Road.

Streetlight conversion.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure for streetlight conversion (LM 20 – 30).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on SR 6 (Rosa L. Parks/James Robertson Parkway) from Broadway to the bridge over Ellington Parkway.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for paving and special marking operations.

Restoration, streetlight cutover and set fiber handhole.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a SB right lane closure.

Survey.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions on James Robertson Parkway between 1st Street and 5th Street. Only one direction will be closed at a time.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be outside lane closures in both directions on Rosa L Parks Boulevard between Gay Street and Church Street for survey work. Only one direction will be closed at a time.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (LM 1.7 – 4.2).

• Continuous, There will be continuous closure of Bradford Hills Drive until April 2026. A detour will be in place.

4 foot by 4 foot asphalt cut to expose and raise buried manhole, rod and proof existing conduit system.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a SB left lane closure (LM 14.9 – 19.4) and a NB left lane closure (LM 12.79 – 15. 3).

Survey.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions on Dickerson Pike between Spring Street and Grace Street for survey work. Only one direction will be closed at a time.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Water main tap.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various EB lane closures (LM 9.8-9.9). Only one lane will be shut down at a time.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The improvement of the intersection on SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) and Myatt Drive.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent single lane closures in both directions along SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd.) for signal installation work.

Streetlight conversion.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane and shoulder closure for streetlight conversion (LM 4.7-5.7).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on SR 155 from south of the NERR underpass to north of McGavock Pike.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Briley Pkwy in both directions for punch list items.

Curb ramp upgrades.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be WB lane closures on Thompson Lane between W. Iris Drive and Nolensville Pike for ADA curb ramp upgrades.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254

ADA curb ramp upgrades on various state routes.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be WB lane closures on Bell Road between Blue Hole Road and Murfreesboro Pike for ADA curb ramp upgrades (LM 13.97-17.28).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

New turn lane: grading, paving, and striping.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane closure for the construction of a new turn lane. The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR-255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike interchange.

Survey.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be outside lane closures in both directions between Murfreesboro Pike and a half mile south of I-40 in Nashville for survey work.

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

• Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals (LM 19.06).

HICKMAN COUNTY SR 48

Field testing.

• 12/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be an outside lane closure in the primary direction only.

MACON COUNTY SR 52

Field testing.

• LOOK AHEAD: 12/11, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be an outside lane closure in the primary direction only.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

Field testing.

• 12/7, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be an outside lane closure in the primary direction only.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 374

Bridge deck repairs.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be SB lane closures for bridge deck repairs.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on US 41 from near Jefferson Pike to near SR 266 (Sam Ridley Parkway).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for construction activities.

The resurfacing of US 41 (SR 1) from north of Florence Road to SR 268.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on US 41 (US 70, SR 1) north of Florence Road to SR 268 for final striping. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD SR 266

The installation of turn lanes and short-range detection equipment at the intersection of Sam Ridley Parkway and Old Nashville Highway.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities.

SMITH COUNTY SR 141

Roadway repair.

• Continuous, There is a full road closure of SR 141 in both directions (LM 14.68 – 14.77) until on or before 12/31/2025 due to emergency bank stabilization. A detour is in place (westbound to SR 53, eastbound to SR 96).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, paving, and signals on Walton Ferry Road/Old Shackle Island Road from Nokes Drive to Volunteer Drive in Hendersonville.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 in both directions for utility relocations and roadway maintenance on 31E (LM 2.95 – 3.10).

• 12/8 – 12/10, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be a full road closure on Imperial Drive for storm drain installation. The closure will occur at the intersection of Walton Ferry Road. A detour will be in place to divert traffic onto Sanders Ferry Road and Walton Ferry Road.

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving for Project Woolhawk including U.S. 31E, SR 6, and SR 25.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent EB lane closures and flagging operations for milling, paving, striping, and signal operations at the intersections of Gallatin Pike, Gateway Drive, and Hartsville Pike.

Milling and paving.

• Daily, 9 a.m. 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving at Maple Row Blvd and Mayfair Blvd.

Milling.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a SB right lane and shoulder closure for milling for the installation of a new turn lane.

TROUSDALE COUNTY SR 141

Bridge repair.

• 12/8 – 12/10, continuous, There will be a lane closure in both directions from E High Street to College Street. Front street at the intersection of SR 141 will be temporarily closed.

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures December 4 – December 10, 2025

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 100

The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR 100 from Fairview Community Center to Bowie Lake Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions for utility relocation and grading work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

ITS Infrastructure Expansion.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right turn-lane closure on Lewisburg Pike with Donelson creek to install conduit for signal work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 246

Filming.

• 12/1 – 12/5, 2:00 p.m. – 8 p.m., There will be a full road closure on SR 246 for filming of a television show.

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 24 (US-70) from Terrace Hill Road to Adeles Garden Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures and flagging operations for utility relocations and grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.49).

• Continuous, There will be a westbound shoulder closure and lane shift with barrier wall along SR 24 at Terrace Hill Road for grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.49).

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to SR 26 (US-70).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 in both directions for utility relocation, grading, and paving operations (LM 8.7 – 10.5).

