Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures April 26 – May 2, 2026

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures for April 26 – May 2, 2026

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Milling and paving.

• 4/26 – 4/30, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 32 – 40).

Survey work.

• 4/27 – 4/28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a shoulder closure in both directions for survey work (MM 52 – 53).

Pixel board repair.

• 4/29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple WB lane closures for pixel board repairs (MM 54 – 67).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

I-24 Resurfacing from Davidson County line to Baker Road.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 63 – 67).

Pixel board repair.

• 4/29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for pixel board repairs (MM 60 – 67).

More Traffic News

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. There will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike), Rivergate Parkway, and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 94 – 99).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single lane closures in both directions to move a barrier wall (MM 94 – 99).

• 4/29 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for bore shots on Rivergate Parkway at I-65 (LM 3).

MARSHALL COUNTY I-65

Utility crossing.

• 5/3, 6 a.m. – 7 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock for utility crossing (MM 30.6).

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Tree clearing.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a shoulder closure in both directions for tree clearing (MM 108 – 109).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Streetlight conversion.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for streetlight conversion (MM 211 – 217).

Bridge grooving and joint installation.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple EB lane closures for bridge work (MM 193 – 196).

Barrier wall repair.

• 4/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for barrier wall repair (MM 211.8).

Survey work.

• 4/29 – 4/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a shoulder closure in both directions for survey work (MM 213).

Bridge repair.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for the Elm Hill Pike bridge repair (MM 217.7).

Bridge repair.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions at Exit 221 for bridge repair.

SMITH COUNTY I-40

Survey work.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a shoulder closure in both directions for survey work (MM 258 – 267).

Rest Area work.

• 4/28 – 4/29, continuous. There will be a full closure of the Smith County Rest Area EB ramp (MM 267).

• 4/30, continuous. There will be a full closure of the Smith County Rest Area WB ramp (MM 267).

BEDFORD COUNTY SR 16

Sidewalk and curb repairs.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for sidewalk and curb repairs (LM 19).

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 49

Utility installation.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for utility installation (LM 3).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Maintenance work.

• Continuous, There will be a closure of the WB turn lane (LM 12.9 – 13.1).

Removing underground wire.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for removing underground wire (LM 18.6 – 20.5).

Underground survey work.

• 4/28 – 5/2, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple EB lane closures for survey work (LM 12 – 13).

Milling and paving.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for milling and paving operations (LM 18 – 19).

Tunnel repair.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for tunnel repair work (LM 23.9 – 24.2).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

Utility work.

• 4/26 – 4/30, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for utility work (LM 8).

Pole removal.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for pole removal (LM 4.9).

Bus stop shelter installation.

• 4/28 – 4/19, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for bus stop shelter installation (LM 20.9).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (LM 1.7 – 4.2).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single northbound lane closure to relocate utilities (LM 2).

• Continuous, There will be continuous closure of Bradford Hills Drive until April 2026. A detour will be in place.

Utility installation.

• 4/27 – 4/30, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for pole installation (LM 23 – 24).

Waterline installation.

• 4/26 – 4/30, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple NB lane closures for waterline installation (LM 13.5 – 14).

• 4/27 – 5/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for the installation of a waterline (LM 14).

Removing underground wire.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for removing underground wire (LM 0.5 – 9.5).

Paving.

• 4/27 – 5/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple SB lane closures for paving on 4th Avenue (LM 1 – 2).

Ditch cleaning.

• 4/27 – 4/29, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple NB lane closure for ditch clearing on Dickerson Road (LM 20).

Underground survey work.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a NB lane shift for underground survey work (LM 10).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 12

Milling and paving.

• 4/26 – 4/30, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for milling and paving (LM 0 – 4.3).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Utility work.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for utility work (LM 22).

Utility installation.

• 4/27 – 4/28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for utility installation (LM 14 – 15).

Underground wire removal.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for underground wire removal on Broadway (LM 12).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Turn lane installation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for turn lane installation before Juarez Drive (MM 16).

Aerial fiber installation.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for aerial fiber installation (LM 1.5).

Bridge repair.

• 4/26 – 4/30, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for bridge repair on SR 45 over I-40 (LM 17.9).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

Aerial installation.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for aerial installation (LM 9).

• 4/27 – 5/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for aerial installation (LM 3.6 – 4.3).

• 4/27 – 5/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for aerial installation (LM 12.7 – 13.2).

Water main installation.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be NB flagging operations for water main installation on Whites Creek Pike (LM 1.3 – 3).

Sewer main rehabilitation.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for sewer main rehabilitation (LM 6 – 9).

Gas service installation.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a single SB lane closure for installing a new gas service (LM 6.4).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 100

Bridge inspection.

• 4/29 – 4/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for bridge inspection over the Harpeth River (LM 7).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

Aerial installation.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for aerial installation at Clarksville Pike (LM 8 – 9).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Survey work.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for survey work (LM 28 – 29).

Core drilling.

• 4/27 – 4/30, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for core drilling (LM 18 – 25).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 174

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

• 5/1 – 5/3, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for bridge demolition (LM 0 – 1).

• 5/3 – 5/7, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for the demolition of the Long Hollow Pike bridge.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY SR 1

Utility crossing.

• 4/28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for utility crossing (LM 10).

MACON COUNTY SR 52

Resurfacing.

• 4/27 – 5/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures in both directions for resurfacing (LM 13.2 – 15.2).

MACON COUNTY SR 251

Resurfacing.

• 4/27 – 5/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for resurfacing on Galen Road (LM 6 – 14).

MARSHALL COUNTY SR 373

Traffic signal installation.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for the installation of a traffic signal (MM 7).

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

Paving.

• 4/26 – 5/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for paving operations (LM 17 – 23).

MAURY COUNTY SR 246

Utility installation.

• 4/27– 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple SB lane closures for utility installation (LM 1 – 2.5).

MAURY COUNTY SR 386

Sewer work.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for sewer work (LM 2.4).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Intersection improvements.

• 4/27 – 5/2, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for intersection improvements (LM 25).

MOORE COUNTY SR 55

Utility installation.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple EB lane closures for utility installation (LM 6 – 8).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 49

Vegetation removal.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for vegetation removal (LM 6 – 10).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 76

Conduit repair.

• 4/27 – 4/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for conduit repair (LM 4 – 10).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Ramp work.

• 4/26 – 4/30, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for ramp work at the Sam Ridley interchange (LM 3.3 – 4.1).

Traffic signal installation.

• 4/26 – 4/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for installing a new traffic signal at Minerva Drive (LM 2).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

Pole installation.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for electric pole installation on Franklin Road (LM 7.9 – 9.1)

Electric system upgrade.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for upgrading an electric system (LM 12.5).

Road widening.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for road widening operations (LM 3).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities (LM 13.88 – 15.97).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The installation of turn lanes and short-range detection equipment at the intersection of Sam Ridley Parkway and Old Nashville Highway.

• Daily (excluding weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities (LM 2 – 2.8).

SMITH COUNTY SR 80

Equipment crossing.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (MM 5.9).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, paving, and signals on Walton Ferry Road/Old Shackle Island Road from Nokes Drive to Volunteer Drive in Hendersonville.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for construction activities (LM 2.95 – 3.10).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 in both directions for utility relocations and roadway maintenance on 31E (LM 2.95 – 3.10).

Signal installation.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for signal installation (LM 12).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 25

Paving connection to city streets.

• 4/27 – 5/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures in both directions for paving connections between State Routes and city streets (LM 16).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 41

Relocating gas main.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure to relocate gas main (LM 2).

Paving connection to city streets.

• 4/27 – 5/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for paving connections between State Routes and city streets (LM 0.6 – 5.1).

Bridge demolition.

• 5/3 – 5/7, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for a bridge demolition.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 52

Graded rock hauling.

• 4/27 – 5/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for hauling graded rock (LM 2.7 – 3.2).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 109

Portland Bypass project.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for grading operations (LM 21.3 – 22.8).

Pothole patching.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for pothole patching (LM 5.4 – 7.2).

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for pothole patching (LM 16.5 – 23).

Filming.

• 4/26, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure between Lorraine Drive and Nichols Lane for filming.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 174

Turn lane improvements.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be EB flagging operations for turn lane improvements (LM 13).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 386

Cable barrier footer pour.

• 4/26 – 4/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for pouring a cable barrier footer (LM 5.8 – 6.1).

TROUSDALE COUNTY SR 25

Crossing equipment.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (LM 3.5).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (LM 7.2).

TROUSDALE COUNTY SR 141

Crossing equipment.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (LM 6).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Conduit installation and concrete work.

• 4/27 – 4/30, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for utility work (LM 10).

Relocating gas main.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be an EB lane shift for relocating a gas main (LM 11.5).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 100

Sidewalk repair.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for sidewalk repair (LM 3 – 5.5).

Relocating gas main.

• 4/26 – 4/30, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for gas main relocation (LM 3.8).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 252

Resurfacing.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be NB flagging operations for resurfacing (LM 0 – 5.7).

WILSON COUNTY SR 10

Sidewalk installation.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for sidewalk installation work (LM 13.9).

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 24 (US-70) from Terrace Hill Road to Adeles Garden Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions and flagging operations for utility relocations and grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.2).

• Continuous, There will be a westbound shoulder closure and lane shift with barrier wall along SR 24 at Terrace Hill Road for grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.49).

Electric system upgrade.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for electric system upgrade (LM 20.9 – 22.9).

Utility installation.

• 4/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple EB lane closures for utility installation (LM 4).

WILSON COUNTY SR 26

Utility work and safety improvements.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be a single lane closure in both directions for installing underground conduit and safety improvement operations (LM 0 – 2).

Grading.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for grading activities (LM 2.9 – 3.4).

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to SR 26 (US-70).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 in both directions for utility relocation, grading, and paving operations (LM 2.8 – 8.8).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be a single lane closure in both directions for grading (LM 2.9 – 3.4).

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Traffic signal upgrading.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions to upgrade the traffic signal on Mt Juliet Road (LM 4.4 – 6.9).

Utility installation.

• 4/27 – 5/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple SB lane closures for utility installation (LM 7.5 – 9).

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