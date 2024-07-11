Middle Tennessee Road Construction and Lane Closures 7-11-14-2024

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES

July 11 – 14, 2024

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from W of Trough Springs Rd to Robertson Co Line.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for Scoring the shoulders, installing pavement markings, and placing Thermoplastic. (MM 11-17)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating nighttime lane closures on I-24 EB and WB for milling and paving activities. (MM 78-82)

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The construction of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Lane and the Buffalo River

7/10 – 7/12, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating nighttime lane closures on the outside lane of I-40 in both directions for clearing operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over Clifton Avenue

Continuous, There will be a continuous shoulder closure I-40 EB for a noise wall and parapet repair on the Bridge over Clifton Avenue.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Daily, 1 p.m., There will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting. (MM 214 – 220)

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 (L&R) over the RJ Corman Railroad and the Nashville and Eastern Railroad.

7/16 and 7/17, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 WB near exit 239 for the installation of temporary concrete barrier rail to close the WB shoulder.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the Smartway Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be daytime shoulder closures in both directions for fiber optic cable installation throughout the project limits.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime single lane closures and rolling roadblocks in both directions for guardrail installation from MM 181 to 196.6.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement on I-65 from SR 155 (Briley Pkwy) to SR 386 (Vietnam Veterans Blvd) (MM 82.2 – 95)

Continuous, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 NB starting around MM 90.2 to saw and replace damaged concrete in thee left lanes. Two lanes will remain open.

HICKMAN COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-40 over Sugar Creek and Resurfacing on I-40

Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a temporary lane closures on I-40 EB and WB for milling operations. One lane will always remain open.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for paving operations.

7/12 – 7/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary ramp closures on I-65 NB and SB at Exit 117 for grinding the concrete ramps. Only one ramp will be closed at a time.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing on I-840 from near I-24 to near the West Fork Stones River.

Continuous, There will be a continuous lane closure on I-840 at US 70 EB and WB to remove and replace bridge approach slabs.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridge on SR 96 over I-65

LOOK AHEAD: 7/17 & 7/18, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be double right lane closures on I-65 for shoulder work

WILSON COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing on I-840 from north of Stewarts Ferry Pike to south of the I-40 ramp.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures EB and WB for milling and paving operations on the shoulders and mainline. There will be brief ramp closures at the Central Pike and Stewart’s Ferry Pike interchanges.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

The construction of pedestrian facilities on U.S. 41 (U.S. 70, SR 1, Murfreesboro Road) from Division Street to Menzler Road in Nashville.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on Lafayette Street from 1st Street to Lewis Street for punch list items.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 100

The bridge repair on SR 100 over Harpeth River.

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane for a bridge repair. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at the bridge.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

Piedmont-Burns Services Inc. sidewalk/shoulder repairs.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., Lane closures along SR 106 for restoration of sidewalk/shoulder area.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Millcreek bridge to SR 254 (OHB) including bridges, retaining walls, signals and lighting.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for placement of barrier rail, blasting for grade work and clearing operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

On-Call concrete pavement repair at various locations in Region 3

Continuous, Lane shift on Clarksville Pike North to Briley Parkway EB on- ramp and Briley Pkwy EB off ramp exit 21, to saw and replace damaged concrete areas. Ramp will remain open. to include Briley Parkway EB off ramp Exit 21 to saw damaged concrete. Ramps will remain open.

Continuous, Lane shift Clarksville Pike North to Briley Parkway EB on-ramp to saw damaged concrete areas. Ramp will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 55 over I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pike for traffic switch.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265

Installation of storm drainage, new asphalt, milling and overlaying on Central Pike

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lane and shoulder closure in both directions at different times.

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The Construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

The repair of the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek and Louise Creek.

Continuous, The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 149

The repair of the bridge on S.R. 149 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 25

The random on-call asphalt pothole patching on various interstates and state routes (MM 6.96 – 17.05)

Continuous, Various lane closures in both directions at different times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

Daily, 9 AM-3 PM: There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to E. of I-840.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

The resurfacing on U.S. 70S (from south of Ash Street to near South Rutherford Boulevard

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 386

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single left lane closure EB and WB for sign replacements.

TROUSDALE COUNTY SR 141

Music on the Square.

7/11, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m., The city of Hartsville is requesting the entire road from E. Main St. to River St. N. & S to be closed for the Music on the Square event.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 253

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB & WB for sign installations on Concord Road at the I-65 interchange.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd to SR 252 (Wilson Pk).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m . , There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for punch list work.

Traffic signal Improvements (Local Program)

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating daytime shoulder closures and nighttime lane closures on SR 96 between Eddy Lane and I-65 for traffic signal improvements.

The resurfacing on SR 96 from I-65 to Arno Rd

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on SR 96 for milling operation.

WILSON COUNTY SR 26

Grading, drainage, paving, and traffic signal on Briskin Lane (Local Program)

Continuous, There will be lane closures NB and SB on Sparta Pike for the removal of a median island and grading operations for a turn lane expansion. Sparta Pike will have one lane of travel open in both directions.

