Below are the Middle Tennessee Lane Closures for the week of July 27 – August 2, 2023:

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

The installation of Smartway Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-24 from I-440 to US-231

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for guardrail installation. (MM53-70)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Epps Mill Road through Bedford County to the Coffee County Line.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for paving and pavement marking activities. (MM 90-97)

CHEATHAM COUNTY I-40

7/28 at 8 p.m. continuously until 7/31 at 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure in the WB direction from Friday to Monday to install deck membrane & paving operations. (MM188)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from U.S. 70S (S.R.1) (L.M. 4.71) to near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) (l.M. 9.61)

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (except weekends) There will be alternating lane and ramp closures for milling and paving operations.

SR 1 (Broadway) Bridge over CSX and 11th Ave

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a left lane closure on I-40 WB for trucks exiting the lay down yard. (MM-209 – 210)

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

8/1 and 8/2, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks in both directions for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 1PM on 8/2.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime lane closure to remove guardrail, set barrier rail, and install an attenuator at each location listed:

MM 190-192

MM 191-193

MM 193-196

MM 192-193

HUMPHREYS / HICKMAN COUNTIES

The resurfacing of I-40 in Humphreys and Hickman County from MM 134.75 to MM 149.5

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both directions for paving operations. (MM 135 – 141)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-440 WB at the I-65 ramp (L.M. 5.2)

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating shoulder closures on I-440 WB at Exit 5 to I-65 to begin foundation work

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The construction of pedestrian facilities on S.R. 65 (West Trinity Lane) from U.S. 31W (U.S. 41, S.R. 11, Dickerson Pike) to west of Hampton Street.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on the I-65 NB off-ramp to Trinity Ln (exit 87) to install concrete work.

The random on-call pavement markings on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime Lane closure for detail striping items along I-65 NB and SB. Lane closures will be required in each direction for the installation of HOV diamonds. (MM 87-96)

GILES COUNTY I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from the Alabama state line to S of U.S. 64 (S.R. 15) including thin epoxy overlay on the bridge over S.R. 273

Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for milling and paving. One lane will remain open at all times.

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Resurfacing I-65 from Marshall County line to near SR-99

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a temporary lane closure on I-65 NB and SB for paving operations. One lane will remain open at all times.

Grading, Paving and bridges at I-65 and SR 99 interchange.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a temporary lane closure on I-65 NB for traffic swap. The off ramp to SR 99 will also be shut down but will reopen in the morning.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

The resurfacing of I-65 from Sumner County line to the bridge over Honey Run Creek (MM 112).

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for clipping shoulders. (MM 104 – 112)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., excl. Saturday, There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from LM 55.4 to LM 56.0 for setting barrier.

7/31 – 8/2, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks on I-65 NB and SB from LM 55.4 to LM 56.0 for blasting operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing of I-840 from the West Fork Stones River Bridge to near Exit 61

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for milling and paving activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Replacement of Broadway Bridge

7/7 at 8 p.m. continuously until 9/7 at 5 a.m., Broadway bridge will be closed continuously from 8th Avenue to 13th Avenue for bridge replacement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The resurfacing on S.R. 11 from the Sumner County line to Robertson County Line

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for milling and paving operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The resurfacing on SR 45 (OHB) from SR 65 (Whites Creek Pike) to U.S. 41 (U.S. 31W, SR 11, Dickerson Pike)

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. & 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Excl. Sunday There will be lane closures on Old Hickory Blvd. from Whites Creek Pike to Dickerson Pike for for paving, striping, snowplowable markers, rumble stripe, guardrail installation and earth pad work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

The construction of pedestrian facilities on S.R. 65 (West Trinity Lane) from U.S. 31W (U.S. 41, S.R. 11, Dickerson Pike) to west of Hampton Street.

Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m. & nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., there will be lane closures in both directions on W Trinity Lane to install pole and cabinet foundation and underground work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane, West Hamilton Lane and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on SR 155 from U.S. 41 (S.R. 1, Murfreesboro Road) (LM 4.30) to near NERR Railroad underpass (LM 9.00), including bridge expansion joint repair.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 155 from SR 1 to near the NERR Railroad underpass for milling.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265

The improvement of the intersection on SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) at SR 265 (Central Pike), including grading, drainage, paving, retaining wall and signals.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., excluding weekends, there will be alternating lane closures on Central Pike at the intersection of Old Hickory Blvd.; there will be a closure of the southbound turning lane on Old Hickory Blvd, to westbound Central Pike, for saw cutting, sidewalk, retaining wall and curb & gutter installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary ane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

The resurfacing on S.R. 10 from the Bedford County line (L.M. 0.00) to S.R. 269 East. (L.M. 4.29)

Daily, 6 a.m. – 7 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for milling and paving operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Carol Drive (L.M. 6.45) to near I-24 (L.M. 9.5)

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-96 for paving operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime flagging operations for open cut installation of utility casing.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations for paving activities to shift traffic in several locations throughout the project.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31 (S.R. 6) from Concord Road (L.M. 18.53) to near Town Center Way (L.M. 21.36)

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closure for milling and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 46

The resurfacing on S.R. 46 from the Natchez Trace Parkway (L.M. 12.00) to Green Chapel Road (L.M. 19.32)

Daily, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be a lane closure for final striping and guardrail installations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control and grading operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., (excl. Sunday) There will be intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY SR 109

The grading, drainage, signals and paving on SR-109 at the I-40 off ramps

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Temporary lane closures for grading, drainage and signal installation.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Railroad Crossing Replacement

7/28 at 8 p.m. continuously until 7/31 at 5 a.m., SR 45/Old Hickory Blvd will be closed all weekend at the Hopewell railroad crossing near Andrew Jackson Elementary School.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Reshape Ditch line and Cleaning Drain Structures

7/27 – 7/28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Right shoulder closure at I-40 WB off ramp (MM 192)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Brush Removal

7/29, 3:30 a.m., 11 a.m., there will be a lane closure on I-24 WB just past Exit 97 for the removal of vegetation from behind guardrail. One lane will remain open at all times. (MM 95-97)

DICKSON COUNTY I-40

Milling and Paving

7/27, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a left lane closure on I 40 WB for milling & paving operations. (MM166)

WILSON COUNTY I-840

Milling and Paving

8/1 & 8/2, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., there will be a EB right hand lane closure for milling and paving operations

