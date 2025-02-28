Middle Tennessee Hosting Round Robin with Three Opponents this Weekend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee baseball will play host to a round robin style format with UT Martin, St Bonaventure and Old Dominion coming to “The Reese.”

Game Night at The Reese – Join us for Blue Raider Trivia, BINGO, and more every Friday! Compete for your chance to win exciting Blue Raider prizes!

Salute Sunday – Blue Raider Baseball will take the field in camouflage hats or jerseys to honor our veterans and active-duty service members. Enjoy special in-game moments dedicated to celebrating their service and sacrifice.

Middle Tennessee (5-3) vs. UT Martin (3-4)

Friday, Feb. 28

» Time / Site 12 p.m. at The Reese

Live Stats

Radio



Middle Tennessee (5-3) vs. St. Bonaventure (4-3)

Saturday, March 1

» Time / Site 4 p.m. at The Reese

Live Stats

Radio



Middle Tennessee (5-3) vs. Old Dominion (2-5)

Sunday, March 2

» Time / Site 12 p.m. at The Reese

Live Stats

Radio



All-Time Against UTM

» This marks the 30th meeting in series history between Middle Tennessee and UT Martin

» MT leads the all-time series 22-7

» The Blue Raiders grabbed last year’s series two games to one in Martin.

All-Time Against SBU

» This marks the eighth meeting in series history between Middle Tennessee and St. Bonaventure

» MT leads the all-time series 6-1

» The Blue Raiders have won two of three last season vs the Bonnies.

All-Time Against ODU

» This marks the eighth meeting in series history between Middle Tennessee and Old Dominion

» MT leads the all-time series 12-11

» The Blue Raiders and Monarchs competed in Conference USA until ODU joined the Sun Belt in 2023. Head coach Jerry Meyers and assistant coach Adam Wisniewski will face off against their former team.

Source: MTSU

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email