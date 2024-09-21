Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 5

Week 5 of Tennessee high school football is a wrap and we’ve got the scores below.
The scores below feature the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Cannon County
Cannon County 27 at Fayetteville 44
Cheatham County
Cheatham Central 0 at Fairview 43
Harpeth 34 at Waverly 0
Sycamore 6 vs Stratford 27
Dickson County
Creek Wood 42 at Whites Creek 14
Dickson County 17 at Kirkwood 14
Davidson County
Antioch 56 at McGavock 30
Cane Ridge 19 vs Stewarts Creek 35
East Nashville Magnet 26 vs Liberty Creek 20
Glencliff 0 at Maplewood 54
Hillsboro 27 at Kenwood 20
Hunters Lane 6 vs Henry County 34
James Lawson 23 at Spring Hill 26
John Overton 0 vs Ravenwood 48
Pearl Cohn 61 vs Montgomery Central 0
Stratford 27 at Sycamore 6
Whites Creek 14 vs Creek Wood 42
Davidson Academy 42 at St George’s Independent School 0
Donelson Christian Academy 7 at Columbia Academy 28
Christ Presbyterian Academy 49 vs Battle Ground Academy 16 *Thursday, Sept 19
Ensworth 17 vs Lipscomb Academy 3
Ezell-Harding 12 vs Franklin Christian Academy 10
Father Ryan 17 at Montgomery Bell Academy 14
Franklin Road Academy 0 vs Clarksville Northwest 51
Goodpasture 26 vs Pope John Paul II 27
Nashville Christian School 58 at Mt Juliet Christian 0
Maury County
Columbia Central 24 vs Lawrence County 7
Mt Pleasant 19 at Summertown 13
Spring Hill 26 vs James Lawson 23
Columbia Academy 28 vs Donelson Christian Academy 7
Robertson County
East Robertson 43 at Jo Byrns 27
Greenbrier 0 vs Station Camp 41
Innovation Academy of Robertson County 7 vs Bradley Central 55
Springfield 3 vs Centennial 7
White House Heritage 35 vs Forrest 31
Rutherford County
Blackman 12 vs Oakland 13
Eagleville 48 at Huntland 14
LaVergne 0 vs Smyrna 36
Stewarts Creek 35 at Cane Ridge 19
Rockvale 7 vs Riverdale 42
Siegel 27 vs Hendersonville 35
Middle Tennessee Christian School 21 at Webb 34
Providence Christian 32 at Grundy County 12
Sumner County
Beech 28 at Independence 7
Gallatin 65 vs Warren County 0
Hendersonville 35 at Siegel 27
Liberty Creek 20 at East Nashville Magnet 26
Portland 24 vs Clay County 21
Station Camp 41 at Greenbrier 0
Westmoreland 28 at Monterey 7
White House 7 at Marshall County 12
Pope John Paul II 27 at Goodpasture 26
Williamson County
Brentwood 31 at Summit 0
Centennial 7 at Springfield 3
Fairview 43 vs Cheatham Central 0
Franklin 32 vs Nolensville 3
Independence 7 vs Beech 28
Page 42 vs Coffee County 0
Ravenwood 48 at John Overton 0
Spring Hill 26 vs James Lawson 23
Battle Ground Academy 16 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 49
Brentwood Academy 9 at McCallie 41
Father Ryan 17 at Montgomery Bell Academy 14
Franklin Christian Academy 10 at Ensworth 17
Franklin Road Academy 0 vs Northwest 51
Grace Christian Academy 27 vs Clarksville Academy 7
Wilson County
Green Hill 52 vs Lebanon 28
Mt Juliet 38 at Cookeville 21
Watertown 20 vs Cascade 3
Wilson Central 0 at Shelbyville 44
Friendship Christian 1 vs Republic 0 (Forfeit)
Mt Juliet Christian 0 vs Nashville Christian School 58
