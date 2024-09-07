Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 3

Week 3 of Tennessee high school football is a wrap and we’ve got the scores below.
The scores below feature the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
We will update as scores are finalized.
Cannon County
Cannon County 48 vs Cheatham County 16
Cheatham County
Cheatham County 16 at Cannon County 48
Harpeth 7 vs Loretto 34
Sycamore 36 vs Clarksville Academy 0
Dickson County
Dickson County 27 vs Clarksville Northeast 0
Creek Wood 7 at Pearl Cohn 41
Davidson County
Cane Ridge 6 at Antioch 40
Hillsboro 0 at Stewarts Creek 35
Hunters Lane 0 at Columbia 24
Stratford 6 vs James Lawson 48 *Thursday, Sept 5
John Overton 4 at East Nashville Magnet 20
Maplewood 19 at Spring Hill 14
McGavock 0 at Nolensville 38
Pearl Cohn 41 vs Creek Wood 7
Whites Creek 52 vs Greenbrier 15
Christ Presbyterian Academy 42 vs Pope John Paul II 9
Davidson Academy 31 vs Portland 20
Donelson Christian Academy vs Tennessee Heat
Ensworth 48 vs Osceola 0
Ezell-Harding 19 vs Glencliff 18
Franklin Road Academy 49 at Webb School 14
Goodpasture 14 at Jackson Christian 42
Lipscomb Academy 35 vs Briarcrest 21
Montgomery Bell Academy 31 at Memphis University School 0
Nashville Christian 28 at Battle Ground Academy 35
Maury County
Columbia 24 vs Hunters Lane 0
Mt Pleasant 27 at Waverly 12
Spring Hill 14 vs Maplewood 19
Columbia Academy 21 vs Friendship Christian 15
Robertson County
East Robertson 22 vs Monterey 15
Greenbrier 15 at Whites Creek 52
Jo Byrns 7 vs Whitwell 49
Springfield 22 vs Henry Co 23
White House Heritage 20 vs Westmoreland 42
Innovation Academy of Robertson County 6 at Chattanooga Grace 41
Rutherford County
Blackman 7 at Ravenwood 14
Eagleville 14 vs Moore Co 21
LaVergne 6 at Wilson Central 14
Oakland 49 vs Haywood 6
Riverdale 0 at Beech 7
Rockvale 19 at Tullahoma 21
Smyrna 30 vs Siegel 13
Stewarts Creek 35 vs Hillsboro 0
Middle Tennessee Christian School 21 at Grace Christian Academy 14
Providence Christian 38 vs Mt Juliet Christian 0
Sumner County
Beech 7 vs Riverdale 0
Gallatin 0 at Mt Juliet 27
Hendersonville 14 at Brentwood 56
Liberty Creek 23 vs Smith Co 12
Portland 20 at Davidson Academy 31
Pope John Paul II 9 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 42
Station Camp 7 vs Marshall County 40
Westmoreland 42 at White House Heritage 20
White House 34 at Montgomery Central 7
Williamson County
Brentwood 56 vs Hendersonville 14
Centennial 20 vs Independence 13
Fairview 35 vs Stewart Co 0
Nolensville 38 vs McGavock 0
Franklin 0 vs Page 14
Ravenwood 14 vs Blackman 7
Spring Hill 14 vs Maplewood 19
Summit 0 at Green Hill 20
Battle Ground Academy 35 vs Nashville Christian 28
Brentwood Academy 23 at Christian Brothers 13
Christ Presbyterian Academy 42 vs Pope John Paul II 9
Franklin Road Academy 49 at Webb School 14
Grace Christian Academy 14 vs Middle Tennessee Christian School 21
Wilson County
Green Hill 20 vs Summit 0
Lebanon 35 at Warren County 0
Mt Juliet 27 vs Gallatin 0
Watertown 28 vs Sequatchie County 33
Wilson Central 14 vs LaVergne 6
Friendship Christian 15 at Columbia Academy 21
Mt Juliet Christian 0 at Providence Christian 38
