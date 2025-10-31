Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 11

This week (week 11 of high school football), teams are playing on Thursday, October 30 and Friday, October 31. Check out the scores for Week 11 below. We will update the scores on Thursday evening and Friday evening.

High school football playoffs begin next week.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

Cannon County

Cannon Co. 39, Trousdale Co. 0 (Thu)

Cheatham County

Camden 34, Harpeth 0 (Thu)

Sycamore 50, Cheatham Co. 30 (Thu)

Davidson County

CPA at McCallie

Christian Brothers 31, Father Ryan 10 (Thu)

FRA 1, Columbia Academy 0

Centennial 31, Hillsboro 7 (Thu)

Clarksville 37, Cane Ridge 0 (Thu)

Whites Creek at Cumberland Co.

Ezell-Harding at DCA

East Robertson 32, East Nashville 22 (Thu)

MBA at Ensworth

Warren Co. at Glencliff

Goodpasture 56, Hunters Lane 0 (Thu)

Davidson Academy 44, JPII 10 (Thu)

Lawrence Co. 16, James Lawson 14 (Thu)

Brentwood Academy at Lipscomb Academy

Nashville Overton 19, McGavock 0 (Thu)

Friendship Christian at Nashville Christian

Pearl Cohn 42, Liberty Creek 10 (Thu)

Antioch 12, Rossview 0 (Thu)

Maplewood 33, Stratford 0 (Thu)

Dickson County

Kenwood at Dickson Co.

Marshall Co. 47, Creek Wood 15 (Thu)

Maury County

Zion Christian at Providence Academy

FRA 1, Columbia Academy 0

Battle Creek 43, Hickman Co. 41 (Thu)

Mt. Pleasant 37, Loretto 7 (Thu)

Spring Hill 28, Montgomery Central 6 (Thu)

Columbia at Tullahoma

Robertson County

Clay Co. 46, Jo Byrns 21 (Thu)

East Robertson 32, East Nashville 22 (Thu)

Greenbrier 42, West Creek 0 (Thu)

Robertson Innovation at Red Boiling Springs

Springfield 42, White House 14 (Thu)

WH Heritage at Westmoreland

Rutherford County

Blackman 35, Rockvale 7 (Thu)

Eagleville at Fayetteville

Providence Christian at MTCS

Oakland 35, Riverdale 21 (Thu)

Siegel 27, LaVergne 6 (Thu)

Smyrna 27, Stewarts Creek 0 (Thu)

Sumner County

Hendersonville at Beech

Gallatin 33, Wilson Central 0 (Thu)

Davidson Academy 44, JPII 10 (Thu)

Pearl Cohn 42, Liberty Creek 10 (Thu)

Springfield 42, White House 14 (Thu)

Portland at Station Camp

WH Heritage at Westmoreland

Williamson County

CPA at McCallie

Christian Brothers 31, Father Ryan 10 (Thu)

FRA 1, Columbia Academy 0

BGA 35, Franklin Grace 0 (Thu)

Centennial 31, Hillsboro 7 (Thu)

MBA at Ensworth

Fairview 29, Waverly 28 (Thu)

Cordova at Franklin

Scotts Hill at Franklin Christian

Brentwood Academy at Lipscomb Academy

Spring Hill 28, Montgomery Central 6 (Thu)

Page 28, Nolensville 6 (Thu)

Ravenwood 41, Brentwood 6 (Thu)

Independence 49, Summit 21 (Thu)

Wilson County

Clarksville Academy 21, Mt. Juliet Christian 0 (Thu)

Gallatin 33, Wilson Central 0 (Thu)

Cookeville 24, Lebanon 7 (Thu)

Green Hill 39, Mt. Juliet 13 (Thu)

Friendship Christian at Nashville Christian

Forrest at Watertown

