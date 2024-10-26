Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 10

Week 10 of Tennessee high school football is a wrap and we’ve got the scores below.
The scores below are from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
*Games are on Friday October 25, unless otherwise noted.
Cannon County
Cannon County 7 at Marion County 42
Cheatham County
Cheatham County Central 41 at Stewart County 27
Harpeth 6 at East Hickman 43
Sycamore 34 vs Fairview 20
Dickson County
Creek Wood 33 at Greenbrier 0
Dickson County 35 vs West Creek 7
Maury County
Columbia Central 45 at James Lawson 14
Mt Pleasant 35 at Hickman County 6
Spring Hill 10 at Tullahoma 31
Columbia Academy 42 vs Mt Juliet Christian 7
Davidson County
Antioch 34 at Smyrna 27
Cane Ridge 14 at McGavock 49 *THURSDAY, OCT 24
Hillsboro 34 vs Glencliff 0 *THURSDAY, OCT 24
Hunters Lane 14 at Beech 35
James Lawson 14 vs Columbia Central 45
Maplewood 28 vs Liberty Creek 33
Pearl Cohn 41 at White House 7
Stratford 14 vs John Overton 38 *THURSDAY, OCT 24
Whites Creek 18 at Marshall County 54
Davidson Academy vs Goodpasture *SATURDAY, OCT 24
Donelson Christian Academy 32 at Grace Christian Academy 27
Ensworth 36 vs Briarcrest 3
Ezell-Harding 12 vs Friendship Christian 35
Father Ryan 45 vs Christian Brothers 14
Franklin Road Academy 7 vs Christ Presbyterian Academy 21
Lipscomb Academy 16 at Brentwood Academy 24
Montgomery Bell Academy 21 vs Baylor 32
Nashville Christian School 53 vs Clarksville Academy 0
Robertson County
Greenbrier 0 vs Creek Wood 35
Innovation Academy of Robertson County vs Shroder, OH *SATURDAY, OCT 24
Jo Byrns 35 vs Houston County 53
Springfield 26 at Gallatin 19
White House Heritage 21 vs East Robertson 56
Rutherford County
Blackman 42 vs Rockvale 0
Eagleville 26 at Richland 7
Oakland 31 vs Ravenwood 32
Riverdale 30 vs Siegel 0
Smyrna 27 vs Antioch 34
Stewarts Creek 42 vs LaVergne 6
Middle Tennessee Christian School 7 vs Providence Christian 41
Sumner County
Beech 35 vs Hunters Lane 14
Gallatin 19 vs Springfield 26
Hendersonville 48 vs Lebanon 28
Liberty Creek 33 at Maplewood 28
Portland 21 vs Westmoreland 19
Station Camp 37 vs Montgomery Central 13
White House 7 vs Pearl Cohn 41
Pope John Paul II 14 at Chattanooga Christian 26
Williamson County
Centennial 7 vs Page 49
Fairview 20 at Sycamore 34
Franklin 27 at Mt Juliet 30
Independence 6 vs Brentwood 20
Ravenwood 32 at Oakland 31
Spring Hill 10 at Tullahoma 31
Summit 20 vs Nolensville 13
Battle Ground Academy 55 vs Webb School 14
Brentwood Academy 24 vs Lipscomb Academy 16
Father Ryan 45 vs Christian Brothers 14
Franklin Road Academy 7 vs Christ Presbyterian Academy 21
Grace Christian Academy 27 vs Donelson Christian Academy 32
Wilson County
Green Hill 28 vs Cookeville 14
Lebanon 28 at Hendersonville 48
Mt Juliet 30 vs Franklin 27
Watertown 7 at Macon County 49
Wilson Central 55 vs Warren County 28
Friendship Christian 35 at Ezell-Harding 12
Mt Juliet Christian7 at Columbia Academy 42
