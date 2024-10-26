Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 10

Week 10 of Tennessee high school football is a wrap and we’ve got the scores below.

The scores below are from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

*Games are on Friday October 25, unless otherwise noted.

Cannon County

Cannon County 7 at Marion County 42

Cheatham County

Cheatham County Central 41 at Stewart County 27

Harpeth 6 at East Hickman 43

Sycamore 34 vs Fairview 20

Dickson County

Creek Wood 33 at Greenbrier 0

Dickson County 35 vs West Creek 7

Maury County

Columbia Central 45 at James Lawson 14

Mt Pleasant 35 at Hickman County 6

Spring Hill 10 at Tullahoma 31

Columbia Academy 42 vs Mt Juliet Christian 7

Davidson County

Antioch 34 at Smyrna 27

Cane Ridge 14 at McGavock 49 *THURSDAY, OCT 24

Hillsboro 34 vs Glencliff 0 *THURSDAY, OCT 24

Hunters Lane 14 at Beech 35

James Lawson 14 vs Columbia Central 45

Maplewood 28 vs Liberty Creek 33

Pearl Cohn 41 at White House 7

Stratford 14 vs John Overton 38 *THURSDAY, OCT 24

Whites Creek 18 at Marshall County 54

Davidson Academy vs Goodpasture *SATURDAY, OCT 24

Donelson Christian Academy 32 at Grace Christian Academy 27

Ensworth 36 vs Briarcrest 3

Ezell-Harding 12 vs Friendship Christian 35

Father Ryan 45 vs Christian Brothers 14

Franklin Road Academy 7 vs Christ Presbyterian Academy 21

Lipscomb Academy 16 at Brentwood Academy 24

Montgomery Bell Academy 21 vs Baylor 32

Nashville Christian School 53 vs Clarksville Academy 0

Robertson County

Greenbrier 0 vs Creek Wood 35

Innovation Academy of Robertson County vs Shroder, OH *SATURDAY, OCT 24

Jo Byrns 35 vs Houston County 53

Springfield 26 at Gallatin 19

White House Heritage 21 vs East Robertson 56

Rutherford County

Blackman 42 vs Rockvale 0

Eagleville 26 at Richland 7

Oakland 31 vs Ravenwood 32

Riverdale 30 vs Siegel 0

Smyrna 27 vs Antioch 34

Stewarts Creek 42 vs LaVergne 6

Middle Tennessee Christian School 7 vs Providence Christian 41

Sumner County

Beech 35 vs Hunters Lane 14

Gallatin 19 vs Springfield 26

Hendersonville 48 vs Lebanon 28

Liberty Creek 33 at Maplewood 28

Portland 21 vs Westmoreland 19

Station Camp 37 vs Montgomery Central 13

White House 7 vs Pearl Cohn 41

Pope John Paul II 14 at Chattanooga Christian 26

Williamson County

Centennial 7 vs Page 49

Fairview 20 at Sycamore 34

Franklin 27 at Mt Juliet 30

Independence 6 vs Brentwood 20

Ravenwood 32 at Oakland 31

Spring Hill 10 at Tullahoma 31

Summit 20 vs Nolensville 13

Battle Ground Academy 55 vs Webb School 14

Brentwood Academy 24 vs Lipscomb Academy 16

Father Ryan 45 vs Christian Brothers 14

Franklin Road Academy 7 vs Christ Presbyterian Academy 21

Grace Christian Academy 27 vs Donelson Christian Academy 32

Wilson County

Green Hill 28 vs Cookeville 14

Lebanon 28 at Hendersonville 48

Mt Juliet 30 vs Franklin 27

Watertown 7 at Macon County 49

Wilson Central 55 vs Warren County 28

Friendship Christian 35 at Ezell-Harding 12

Mt Juliet Christian7 at Columbia Academy 42

