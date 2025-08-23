Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 1

Tennessee high school football began this week!
The scores below are from TSSAA and feature the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
*Games are on Friday, Aug 22, unless otherwise noted.
Last updated 10:58pm Friday, August 22
Cannon County
Cannon Co. 31, Monterey 0
Cheatham County
Cascade 41, Cheatham Co. 6
Hickman Co. 39, Harpeth 14
Sycamore 13, Montgomery Central 6
Davidson County
Nashville Christian 56, Davidson Academy 28
Father Ryan 24, Nashville Overton 13
Goodpasture 51, Glencliff 7
Kenwood 20, Hillsboro 7
Maplewood 46, McGavock 6
MBA 17, Pearl Cohn 14
East Nashville at Collierville (Sat)
McCallie 56, Lipscomb Academy 20
FRA 43, South Gibson 21
DCA 49, Tipton-Rosemark 14
Antioch 24, Mt. Juliet 2
Wilson Central 33, Cane Ridge 14
Clarksville Academy 42, Hunters Lane 0
Brentwood Academy 45, James Lawson 7
Stratford at Hopkinsville, KY
Whites Creek 42, Franklin-Simpson, KY 33
Oakland 28, CPA 14
Ensworth 31, Whitehaven 6
MTCS 37, Ezell-Harding 20
Dickson County
Forrest 42, Creek Wood 36
Dickson Co. 27, Columbia 17
Maury County
Columbia Academy 36, Fayetteville 25
Mt. Pleasant 41, Battle Creek 0
Summit 13, Spring Hill 0
Robertson County
East Robertson 35, Liberty Creek 28
Springfield 32, Rossview 6
Portland 36, White House 0
WH Heritage 35, Greenbrier 0
Liberty Magnet 45, Robertson Innovation 13
Jo Byrns 42, Mt. Juliet Christian 7
Rutherford County
Brentwood 14, Smyrna 13
Siegel 15, Cookeville 12
Blackman 24, Clarksville 6
Oakland 28, CPA 14
Independence 37, Rockvale 23
Stewarts Creek 39, Centennial 36
Providence Christian 28, Eagleville 21
MTCS 37, Ezell-Harding 20
Franklin 20, LaVergne 0
Knoxville Catholic 20, Riverdale 6
Sumner County
Gallatin 44, Hendersonville 28
Portland 36, White House 0
JPII at Lakeway Christian
Green Hill 38, Beech 21 (Thu)
East Robertson 35, Liberty Creek 28
Station Camp 48, Allen County, KY 6
Greenwood, KY 26, Westmoreland 6
Williamson County
Stewarts Creek 39, Centennial 36
Fairview 49, East Hickman 18
Independence 37, Rockvale 23
Lebanon 27, Nolensville 22
Page 47, Giles Co. 34
Brentwood 14, Smyrna 13
Brentwood Academy 45, James Lawson 7
Franklin 20, LaVergne 0
Franklin Grace 33, Franklin Christian 0
Summit 13, Spring Hill 0
Ravenwood 28, Madison Ridgeland Academy, MS 24
BGA 48, Jackson Prep, MS 13
Ensworth 31, Whitehaven 6
Oakland 28, CPA 14
Father Ryan 24, Nashville Overton 13
FRA 43, South Gibson 21
Wilson County
Jo Byrns 42, Mt. Juliet Christian 7
Antioch 24, Mt. Juliet 2
Smith Co. 28, Watertown 23
Wilson Central 33, Cane Ridge 14
Green Hill 38, Beech 21 (Thu)
Lebanon 27, Nolensville 22
Friendship Christian 34, Trousdale Co. 7
