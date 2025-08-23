Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 1

Tennessee high school football began this week!

The scores below are from TSSAA and feature the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

*Games are on Friday, Aug 22, unless otherwise noted.

Last updated 10:58pm Friday, August 22

Cannon County

Cannon Co. 31, Monterey 0

Cheatham County

Cascade 41, Cheatham Co. 6

Hickman Co. 39, Harpeth 14

Sycamore 13, Montgomery Central 6

Davidson County

Nashville Christian 56, Davidson Academy 28

Father Ryan 24, Nashville Overton 13

Goodpasture 51, Glencliff 7

Kenwood 20, Hillsboro 7

Maplewood 46, McGavock 6

MBA 17, Pearl Cohn 14

East Nashville at Collierville (Sat)

McCallie 56, Lipscomb Academy 20

FRA 43, South Gibson 21

DCA 49, Tipton-Rosemark 14

Antioch 24, Mt. Juliet 2

Wilson Central 33, Cane Ridge 14

Clarksville Academy 42, Hunters Lane 0

Brentwood Academy 45, James Lawson 7

Stratford at Hopkinsville, KY

Whites Creek 42, Franklin-Simpson, KY 33

Oakland 28, CPA 14

Ensworth 31, Whitehaven 6

MTCS 37, Ezell-Harding 20

Dickson County

Forrest 42, Creek Wood 36

Dickson Co. 27, Columbia 17



Maury County

Dickson Co. 27, Columbia 17

Columbia Academy 36, Fayetteville 25

Mt. Pleasant 41, Battle Creek 0

Summit 13, Spring Hill 0

Robertson County

East Robertson 35, Liberty Creek 28

Springfield 32, Rossview 6

Portland 36, White House 0

WH Heritage 35, Greenbrier 0

Liberty Magnet 45, Robertson Innovation 13

Jo Byrns 42, Mt. Juliet Christian 7

Rutherford County

Brentwood 14, Smyrna 13

Siegel 15, Cookeville 12

Blackman 24, Clarksville 6

Oakland 28, CPA 14

Independence 37, Rockvale 23

Stewarts Creek 39, Centennial 36

Providence Christian 28, Eagleville 21

MTCS 37, Ezell-Harding 20

Franklin 20, LaVergne 0

Knoxville Catholic 20, Riverdale 6

Sumner County

Gallatin 44, Hendersonville 28

Portland 36, White House 0

JPII at Lakeway Christian

Green Hill 38, Beech 21 (Thu)

East Robertson 35, Liberty Creek 28

Station Camp 48, Allen County, KY 6

Greenwood, KY 26, Westmoreland 6

Williamson County

Stewarts Creek 39, Centennial 36

Fairview 49, East Hickman 18

Independence 37, Rockvale 23

Lebanon 27, Nolensville 22

Page 47, Giles Co. 34

Brentwood 14, Smyrna 13

Brentwood Academy 45, James Lawson 7

Franklin 20, LaVergne 0

Franklin Grace 33, Franklin Christian 0

Summit 13, Spring Hill 0

Ravenwood 28, Madison Ridgeland Academy, MS 24

BGA 48, Jackson Prep, MS 13

Ensworth 31, Whitehaven 6

Oakland 28, CPA 14

Father Ryan 24, Nashville Overton 13

FRA 43, South Gibson 21

Wilson County

Jo Byrns 42, Mt. Juliet Christian 7

Antioch 24, Mt. Juliet 2

Smith Co. 28, Watertown 23

Wilson Central 33, Cane Ridge 14

Green Hill 38, Beech 21 (Thu)

Lebanon 27, Nolensville 22

Friendship Christian 34, Trousdale Co. 7



Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email