Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Playoffs Week 3

The Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs continue and we’ve got this Friday’s scores for our coverage area below. This is the Quarterfinal Round for Division 1, Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A. This is the Semifinal Round for Division II, Class A, Class AA and Class AAA.

The scores below are from TSSAA. We cover the following counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.

2A – Quarterfinals

Westmoreland 7 at Marion Co 14

3A – Quarterfinals

White House Heritage 7 vs East Nashville 42

4A – Quarterfinals

Pearl Cohn 27 vs Marshall Co 21

5A – Quarterfinals

Page 28 vs Shelbyville 6

Beech 14 vs Springfield 47

6A – Quarterfinals

Oakland 49 vs Riverdale 46

Ravenwood 38 vs Stewarts Creek 14

Division II A – Semifinals

Nashville Christian 62 at Jackson Christian 34

Columbia Academy 13 vs Donelson Christian Academy 47

Division II AA – Semifinals

Franklin Road Academy 21 vs Battle Ground Academy 28

Christ Presbyterian Academy 34 vs Boyd Buchanan 7

Division II AAA – Semifinals

Brentwood Academy 21 at Baylor 35

Ensworth 7 vs McCallie 31

