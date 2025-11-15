Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Playoffs Week 2

Week 2 of the Tennessee high school football playoffs is in the books! Check out the scores for week 2 of the playoffs below.

The scores below are from TSSAA and feature the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

Games were played on Friday, November 14.

Cheatham County

Covington 56, Sycamore 14

Davidson County

East Nashville 28, Fairley 20

Melrose 22, Maplewood 8

Pearl Cohn 35, Crockett Co. 21

Collierville 39, Antioch 28

USJ 28, DCA 7

Nashville Christian 42, Jackson Christian 14

FRA 49, Silverdale 19

CPA 17, Ensworth 15

Brentwood Academy 42, MBA 14

Maury County

Milan 42, Mt. Pleasant 16

South Gibson 42, Spring Hill 7

Knoxville Central 38, Columbia 28

Robertson County

Coalfield 39, Jo Byrns 14

East Robertson 35, Peabody 14

Springfield 37, Lexington 6

Rutherford County

Memphis Middle College 14, Eagleville 7

Blackman 28, Dobyns Bennett 7

Maryville 47, Riverdale 18

Oakland 35, Bradley Central 10

Providence Christian 41, Friendship Christian 40

Trinity Christian 49, MTCS 0

Sumner County

Westview 55, Westmoreland 7

Beech 33, Munford 30

Williamson County

Dyersburg 52, Fairview 35

South Gibson 42, Spring Hill 7

Page 24, Kirkwood 7

Henry Co. 31, Nolensville 24

Centennial 38, Memphis Central 19

Whitehaven 47, Independence 0

Ravenwood 38, Houston 7

Southwind 48, Brentwood 14

FRA 49, Silverdale 19

Boyd Buchanan 35, Franklin Grace 0

BGA 42, Knoxville Grace 14

CPA 17, Ensworth 15

Brentwood Academy 42, MBA 14

Wilson County

Green Hill 35, Science Hill 28

Providence Christian 41, Friendship Christian 40

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email