Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Playoffs Week 2

Week 2 of the Tennessee high school football playoffs is in the books! Check out the scores for week 2 of the playoffs below.
The scores below are from TSSAA and feature the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
Games were played on Friday, November 14.
Cheatham County
Covington 56, Sycamore 14
Davidson County
East Nashville 28, Fairley 20
Melrose 22, Maplewood 8
Pearl Cohn 35, Crockett Co. 21
Collierville 39, Antioch 28
USJ 28, DCA 7
Nashville Christian 42, Jackson Christian 14
FRA 49, Silverdale 19
CPA 17, Ensworth 15
Brentwood Academy 42, MBA 14
Maury County
Milan 42, Mt. Pleasant 16
South Gibson 42, Spring Hill 7
Knoxville Central 38, Columbia 28
Robertson County
Coalfield 39, Jo Byrns 14
East Robertson 35, Peabody 14
Springfield 37, Lexington 6
Rutherford County
Memphis Middle College 14, Eagleville 7
Blackman 28, Dobyns Bennett 7
Maryville 47, Riverdale 18
Oakland 35, Bradley Central 10
Providence Christian 41, Friendship Christian 40
Trinity Christian 49, MTCS 0
Sumner County
Westview 55, Westmoreland 7
Beech 33, Munford 30
Williamson County
Dyersburg 52, Fairview 35
South Gibson 42, Spring Hill 7
Page 24, Kirkwood 7
Henry Co. 31, Nolensville 24
Centennial 38, Memphis Central 19
Whitehaven 47, Independence 0
Ravenwood 38, Houston 7
Southwind 48, Brentwood 14
FRA 49, Silverdale 19
Boyd Buchanan 35, Franklin Grace 0
BGA 42, Knoxville Grace 14
CPA 17, Ensworth 15
Brentwood Academy 42, MBA 14
Wilson County
Green Hill 35, Science Hill 28
Providence Christian 41, Friendship Christian 40
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!