Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores– Playoffs Week 2

Week 2 of the TSSAA high school football playoffs are in the books and we’ve got the schedule for Week 2 for schools in our coverage area.
The scores below is from TSSAA. All games take place Friday, November 15, unless otherwise noted. We cover the following counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.
1A
Eagleville 0 at McKenzie 28
2A
Westmoreland 26 vs Monterey 0
East Robertson 10 at Marion Co 42
3A
East Nashville 48 vs Sycamore 14
White House Heritage 35 vs Liberty Creek 13
4A
Station Camp 13 at Marshall Co 52
Pearl Cohn 56, Chester Co. 28
5A
Nolensville 28 at Shelbyville 33
Page 29 vs Centennial 3
Beech 49 vs Southwind 19
Springfield 20 at Henry Co 17
6A
Oakland 35 vs Mt Juliet 28
Riverdale 31 vs Blackman 17
Stewarts Creek 17 vs Brentwood 10
Ravenwood 45 vs Franklin 13
Division II A
Grace Christian Academy 7 vs Jackson Christian 34
Nashville Christian 50 vs Middle Tennessee Christian School 27
Friendship Christian 28 vs Donelson Christian Academy 35
Columbia Academy 56 vs Trinity Christian 21
Division II AA
Battle Ground Academy 34 at USJ 0
Franklin Road Academy 45 at Silverdale 28
Christ Presbyterian Academy 55 vs Knoxville Grace 21
Division II AAA
Father Ryan 14 vs Brentwood Academy 43
Ensworth 28 vs Montgomery Bell Academy 0
