Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Playoffs Week 1

Tennessee high school football playoffs have begun! This week, playoff games are played on Thursday, November 6 and Friday, November 7. We will post the scores on Thursday and Friday nights.
The scores below are from TSSAA and feature the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
Cannon County
Grundy Co. 38, Cannon Co. 28 (Thu)
Cheatham County
Sycamore 30, WH Heritage 27 (Thu)
Davidson County
Father Ryan at McCallie
Davidson Academy at Lausanne
Antioch 42, Shelbyville 13 (Thu)
Beech 38, James Lawson 6 (Thu)
Providence Academy at DCA
East Nashville 41, Adamsville 18 (Thu)
Lakeway Christian at FRA
CAK 42, Goodpasture 35 (Thu)
CPA at Lipscomb Academy
MBA 44, MUS 14 (Thu)
Pearl Cohn 70, Battle Creek 7 (Thu)
Ravenwood 37, Cane Ridge 14 (Thu)
Maplewood at Waverly
Fairview 42, Stratford 21 (Thu)
Ensworth – BYE
Nashville Christian – BYE
Dickson County
Springfield 35, Creek Wood 7 (Thu)
Dickson Co. at Memphis Central
Maury County
Columbia 70, East Hamilton 42 (Thu)
Mt. Pleasant 28, East Hickman 0 (Thu)
Pearl Cohn 70, Battle Creek 7 (Thu)
Spring Hill 41, White House 34 (Thu)
Robertson County
Robertson Innovation at Sale Creek
East Robertson 38, Riverside 7 (Thu)
Jo Byrns 13, Whitwell 7 (Thu)
Springfield 35, Creek Wood 7 (Thu)
Sycamore 30, WH Heritage 27 (Thu)
Rutherford County
Blackman 24, Gallatin 9 (Thu)
Green Hill 42, Smyrna 14 (Thu)
Riverdale at Lebanon
Eagleville 42, McEwen 28 (Thu)
Chattanooga Grace at MTCS
Oakland 42, Cookeville 10 (Thu)
Providence Christian – BYE
Sumner County
Beech 38, James Lawson 6 (Thu)
Blackman 24, Gallatin 9 (Thu)
Liberty Creek at Marshall Co.
Nolensville 30, Portland 6 (Thu)
Hendersonville at Page
Centennial 38, Station Camp 28 (Thu)
Camden at Westmoreland
Spring Hill 41, White House 34 (Thu)
JPII at Boyd Buchanan
Williamson County
Father Ryan at McCallie
Franklin Grace at Northpoint Christian
BGA 56, Notre Dame 7 (Thu)
Rossview at Brentwood
Independence at Clarksville
Fairview 42, Stratford 21 (Thu)
Lakeway Christian at FRA
CPA at Lipscomb Academy
Nolensville 30, Portland 6 (Thu)
Hendersonville at Page
Ravenwood 37, Cane Ridge 14 (Thu)
Spring Hill 41, White House 34 (Thu)
Centennial 38, Station Camp 28 (Thu)
Franklin Christian at Trinity Christian
Ensworth – BYE
Brentwood Academy – BYE
Wilson County
Friendship Christian 49, Tipton-Rosemark 7 (Thu)
Green Hill 42, Smyrna 14 (Thu)
Riverdale at Lebanon
Watertown at Tyner
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!