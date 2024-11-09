Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Playoffs Week 1

Week 1 of the 2024 TSSAA high school football playoffs is in the books and we’ve got the scores.
The scores below is from TSSAA. All games take place Friday, November 8, unless otherwise noted. We cover the following counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.
1A
Jo Byrnes 14 at Whitwell 52
Eagleville 14 vs Houston County 6
2A
Westmoreland 48 vs Cannon County 14
East Robertson 49 vs Fayetteville 13
3A
Watertown 35 at Chattanooga Central 47
East Nashville 44 vs Cheatham County 0
Sycamore 27 vs Stratford 14
Liberty Creek 27 vs Fairview 20
White House Heritage 28 vs Maplewood 9
4A
Station Camp 47 at Jackson North Side 24
Pearl Cohn 36 vs South Gibson 16
Creek Wood 14 at Chester County 21
5A
Hillsboro 9 at Shelbyville 42
Nolensville 23 vs Tullahoma 14
Centennial 34 at Lincoln County 7
Page 19 vs Columbia 2
Beech 56 vs Brighton 0
Hendersonville 20 at Southwind 39
Springfield 32 at Munford 29
6A
Oakland 41 vs Lebanon 0
Mt Juliet 22 vs Coffee County 10
Riverdale 35 vs Cookeville 14
Green Hill 14 vs Blackman 45
Stewarts Creek 20 vs Independence 14
Brentwood 37 vs Smyrna 21
Antioch 14 vs Franklin 28
Ravenwood 42 vs Cane Ridge 0
Dickson County 7 at Houston 42
Division II A
Providence Christian 7 vs Grace Christian Academy 37
Middle Tennessee Christian School 41 vs Fayette Academy 14
Donelson Christian Academy 38 vs Tipton-Rosenmark 0
Columbia Academy 49 vs King’s Academy 8
Nashville Christian – BYE
Friendship Christian – BYE
Division II AA
Battle Ground Academy 42 vs Knoxville Webb 7
Franklin Road Academy 44 vs Chattanooga Christian 13
Christ Presbyterian Academy 38 vs CAK 14
Davidson Academy 17 at Boyd Buchanan 35
Pope John Paul II 30 at Lausanne 53
Division II AAA
Montgomery Bell Academy 21 vs Briarcrest 20
Brentwood Academy – BYE
Father Ryan – BYE
Ensworth – BYE
