Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Playoffs Week 1

Week 1 of the 2024 TSSAA high school football playoffs is in the books and we’ve got the scores.

The scores below is from TSSAA. All games take place Friday, November 8, unless otherwise noted. We cover the following counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.

1A

Jo Byrnes 14 at Whitwell 52

Eagleville 14 vs Houston County 6

2A

Westmoreland 48 vs Cannon County 14

East Robertson 49 vs Fayetteville 13

3A

Watertown 35 at Chattanooga Central 47

East Nashville 44 vs Cheatham County 0

Sycamore 27 vs Stratford 14

Liberty Creek 27 vs Fairview 20

White House Heritage 28 vs Maplewood 9

4A

Station Camp 47 at Jackson North Side 24

Pearl Cohn 36 vs South Gibson 16

Creek Wood 14 at Chester County 21

5A

Hillsboro 9 at Shelbyville 42

Nolensville 23 vs Tullahoma 14

Centennial 34 at Lincoln County 7

Page 19 vs Columbia 2

Beech 56 vs Brighton 0

Hendersonville 20 at Southwind 39

Springfield 32 at Munford 29

6A

Oakland 41 vs Lebanon 0

Mt Juliet 22 vs Coffee County 10

Riverdale 35 vs Cookeville 14

Green Hill 14 vs Blackman 45

Stewarts Creek 20 vs Independence 14

Brentwood 37 vs Smyrna 21

Antioch 14 vs Franklin 28

Ravenwood 42 vs Cane Ridge 0

Dickson County 7 at Houston 42

Division II A

Providence Christian 7 vs Grace Christian Academy 37

Middle Tennessee Christian School 41 vs Fayette Academy 14

Donelson Christian Academy 38 vs Tipton-Rosenmark 0

Columbia Academy 49 vs King’s Academy 8

Nashville Christian – BYE

Friendship Christian – BYE

Division II AA

Battle Ground Academy 42 vs Knoxville Webb 7

Franklin Road Academy 44 vs Chattanooga Christian 13

Christ Presbyterian Academy 38 vs CAK 14

Davidson Academy 17 at Boyd Buchanan 35

Pope John Paul II 30 at Lausanne 53

Division II AAA

Montgomery Bell Academy 21 vs Briarcrest 20

Brentwood Academy – BYE

Father Ryan – BYE

Ensworth – BYE

