While Division II matchups are already set for the State Championship Game, Division I teams battled it out Friday night in the semifinals. Here are the scores from Friday, November 25 for the teams in our coverage area.

East Nashville 41 at Covington 15

Pearl-Cohn 53 at Haywood 47

Maryville 15 at Oakland 38

Beech 50 at Bartlett 39

Page 27 at Henry County 24

The TSSAA Blue Cross Bowl will take place in Chattanooga December 1- 3.