Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 9

Middle Tennessee high school football week nine has arrived, and as the playoff push begins, we have the complete schedule right here.
The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
All games will be played on October 14, 2022, unless otherwise noted
Cheatham
*All on open date*
Davidson
Marshall Co. at Glencliff (Thu)
Hillwood at Creek Wood (Thu)
LaVergne at Nashville Overton (Thu)
McCallie at Father Ryan
P.U.R.E Youth Sports at Lipscomb Academy
Dickson
Hillwood at Creek Wood (Thu)
Dickson Co. at Smyrna
Maury
Columbia at Lincoln Co.
Summertown at Mt. Pleasant
Franklin Co. at Spring Hill
Robertson
Pearl Cohn at Greenbrier
East Robertson at Westmoreland
Rutherford
Rockvale at Blackman
Eagleville at Huntland
LaVergne at Nashville Overton (Thu)
MTCS at Webb School
Oakland at Riverdale
Stewarts Creek at Siegel
Dickson Co. at Smyrna
Sumner
Beech at Gallatin
Baylor at Hendersonville
Station Camp at Portland
East Robertson at Westmoreland
Stewart Co. at White House
Knoxville Catholic at Pope John Paul
Wilson
RePublic at Mt. Juliet (Thu)
DCA at Mt. Juliet Christian
Williamson
*All on open date*