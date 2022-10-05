Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 8

Middle Tennessee high school football week eight is here, and we have all the complete schedule right here.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

All games will be played on October 7, 2022, unless otherwise noted

Cheatham

Cheatham Co. at Sycamore

Watertown at Harpeth

Davidson

Antioch at McGavock (Thu)

Nashville Overton at Cane Ridge (Thu)

Glencliff at Hillwood (Thu)

Hillsboro at White Co.

Green Hill at Hunters Lane

FRA at Stratford (Thu)

Maplewood at East Nashville (Thu)

Oakland at CPA (Thu)

MBA at Ensworth

Father Ryan at Clarksville Northeast (Thu)

Knoxville Catholic at Lipscomb Academy

Dickson

Greenbrier at Creek Wood

Maury

Columbia at Giles Co.

Robertson

Waverly at White House Heritage

Springfield at Beech

Cascade at Jo Byrns

Rutherford

Sumner

Shelbyville at Hendersonville

Station Camp at Wilson Central

Wilson

Lebanon at Mt. Juliet (Thu)

Williamson

Franklin at Brentwood

Cornerstone Christian, TN at Brentwood Academy

RePublic at BGA

Ravenwood at Centennial

Camden at Fairview

Clarksville Academy at Franklin Grace

Summit at Independence

Page at Nolensville