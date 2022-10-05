Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 8

Middle Tennessee high school football week eight is here, and we have all the complete schedule right here.
The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
All games will be played on October 7, 2022, unless otherwise noted
Cheatham
Cheatham Co. at Sycamore
Watertown at Harpeth
Davidson
Antioch at McGavock (Thu)
Nashville Overton at Cane Ridge (Thu)
Glencliff at Hillwood (Thu)
Hillsboro at White Co.
Green Hill at Hunters Lane
FRA at Stratford (Thu)
Maplewood at East Nashville (Thu)
Oakland at CPA (Thu)
MBA at Ensworth
Father Ryan at Clarksville Northeast (Thu)
Knoxville Catholic at Lipscomb Academy
Dickson
Greenbrier at Creek Wood
Maury
Columbia at Giles Co.
Robertson
Waverly at White House Heritage
Springfield at Beech
Cascade at Jo Byrns
Rutherford
Sumner
Shelbyville at Hendersonville
Station Camp at Wilson Central
Wilson
Lebanon at Mt. Juliet (Thu)
Williamson
Franklin at Brentwood
Cornerstone Christian, TN at Brentwood Academy
RePublic at BGA
Ravenwood at Centennial
Camden at Fairview
Clarksville Academy at Franklin Grace
Summit at Independence
Page at Nolensville