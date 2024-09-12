Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 4

Tennessee high school football continues this weekend as we enter Week 4 of the high school football season.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
*Games are on Friday, September 13, unless otherwise noted.
Cannon County
Cannon County vs Forrest *Thursday, September 12
Cheatham County
Cheatham Co at White House Heritage
Harpeth at Mt Pleasant
Sycamore at East Robertson
Dickson County
Creek Wood vs Montgomery Central
Dickson Co at Gallatin
Davidson County
Antioch at Oakland
Glencliff vs Lawrence Co
Hillsboro vs Cane Ridge
Hunters Lane at Hendersonville
James Lawson at Centennial
John Overton vs McGavock
Maplewood at East Nashville
Pearl Cohn vs Pure Youth Academy
Stratford at Liberty Creek
Whites Creek vs White House
Christ Presbyterian Academy at Montgomery Bell Academy
Donelson Christian Academy at Providence Christian *Thursday, September 12
Davidson Academy at Battle Ground Academy
Ensworth at Knoxville Catholic
Ezell-Harding at Cornersville
Father Ryan at Brentwood Academy
Franklin Road Academy vs Goodpasture
Lipscomb Academy vs Baylor
Maury County
Columbia at Shelbyville
Mt Pleasant vs Harpeth
Spring Hill at Lincoln Co
Columbia Academy at Huntingdon
Robertson County
Greenbrier at Marshall Co
Innovation Academy of Robertson County vs MASE
Jo Byrnes at Gordonsville
Sycamore at East Robertson
Springfield at Station Camp
White House Heritage vs Cheatham Co
Rutherford County
Blackman vs Summit
Eagleville vs Collinwood
LaVergne vs Page
Oakland vs Antioch
Riverdale vs Germantown
Siegel at Coffee Co Central
Smyrna at Ravenwood
Stewarts Creek at Rockvale
Middle Tennessee Christian at Clarksville Academy
Providence Christian vs Donelson Christian Academy *Thursday, September 12
Sumner County
Beech at Portland
Gallatin vs Dickson Co
Hendersonville vs Hunters Lane
Liberty Creek vs Stratford
Station Camp vs Springfield
Westmoreland vs Jackson Co
White House at Whites Creek
Pope John Paul II vs Webb School
Williamson County
Brentwood at Henry Co
Centennial vs James Lawson
Fairview at Richland
Independence vs Franklin
Nolensville at Glencliff
Page at LaVergne
Ravenwood vs Smyrna
Spring Hill at Lincoln Co
Summit at Blackman
Battle Ground Academy vs Davidson Academy
Brentwood Academy vs Father Ryan
Christ Presbyterian Academy at Montgomery Bell Academy
Franklin Road Academy vs Goodpasture
Grace Christian Academy at Friendship Christian
Wilson County
Lebanon vs Cookeville
Mt Juliet vs Warren Co
Watertown at DeKalb Co
Wilson Central vs Green Hill
Friendship Christian vs Grace Christian Academy
Mt Juliet Christian vs Red Boiling Springs
