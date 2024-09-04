Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 3

Tennessee high school football continues this weekend as we enter Week 3 of the high school football season.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
*Games are on Friday, September 6, unless otherwise noted.
Cannon County
Cannon County vs Cheatham County
Cheatham County
Cheatham County at Cannon County
Harpeth vs Loretto
Sycamore vs Clarksville Academy
Dickson County
Dickson County vs Clarksville Northeast
Creek Wood at Pearl Cohn
Davidson County
Cane Ridge at Antioch
Hillsboro at Stewarts Creek
Hunters Lane at Columbia Academy
Stratford vs James Lawson *Thursday, Sept 5
John Overton at East Nashville Magnet
Maplewood at Spring Hill
McGavock at Nolensville
Pearl Cohn vs Creek Wood
Whites Creek vs Greenbrier
Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Pope John Paul II
Davidson Academy vs Portland
Donelson Christian Academy vs Tennessee Heat
Ensworth vs Osceola
Ezell-Harding vs Glencliff
Franklin Road Academy at Webb School
Goodpasture at Jackson Christian
Lipscomb Academy vs Briarcrest
Montgomery Bell Academy at Memphis University School
Nashville Christian at Battle Ground Academy
Maury County
Columbia vs Hunters Lane
Mt Pleasant at Waverly
Columbia Academy vs Friendship Christian
Robertson County
East Robertson vs Monterey
Greenbrier at Whites Creek
Jo Byrns vs Whitwell
Springfield vs Henry Co
White House Heritage vs Westmoreland
Innovation Academy of Robertson County at Grace baptist Academy
Rutherford County
Blackman at Ravenwood
Eagleville vs Moore Co
LaVergne at Wilson Central
Oakland vs Haywood
Riverdale at Beech
Rockvale at Tullahoma
Smyrna vs Siegel
Stewarts Creek vs Hillsboro
Middle Tennessee Christian School at Grace Christian Academy
Providence Christian vs Mt Juliet Christian
Sumner County
Beech vs Riverdale
Gallatin at Mt Juliet
Hendersonville at Brentwood
Liberty Creek vs Smith Co
Portland at Davidson Academy
Pope John Paul II at Christ Presbyterian Academy
Station Camp vs Marshall County
Westmoreland at White House Heritage
White House at Montgomery Central
Williamson County
Brentwood vs Hendersonville
Centennial vs Independence
Fairview vs Stewarts Creek
Nolensville vs McGavock
Ravenwood vs Blackman
Spring Hill vs Maplewood
Summit at Green Hill
Battle Ground Academy vs Nashville Christian
Brentwood Academy at Christian Brothers
Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Pope John Paul II
Franklin Road Academy at Webb School
Grace Christian Academy vs Middle Tennessee Christian School
Wilson County
Green Hill vs Summit
Lebanon at Warren County
Mt Juliet vs Gallatin
Watertown vs Sequatchie County
Wilson Central vs LaVergne
Friendship Christian at Columbia Academy
Mt Juliet Christian at Providence Christian
