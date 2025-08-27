Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 2

It’s Week 2 of the Tennessee high school football season. Check out the schedule for Week 2 below.
On game night, keep up with the scores by checking our Live Scoreboard.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
*Games are on Friday, Aug 29, unless otherwise noted.
Cannon County
Cannon Co. at Providence Christian (Thu)
Cheatham County
Glencliff at Cheatham Co.
Sycamore at Greenbrier
McEwen at Harpeth
Davidson County
Cane Ridge at Blackman (Thu)
Glencliff at Cheatham Co.
Pearl Cohn at CPA
KIPP Nashville at Davidson Academy
Antioch at East Nashville
Tennessee Heat at Ezell-Harding
Cookeville at FRA
Maplewood at Goodpasture
McGavock at Hunters Lane
Creek Wood at James Lawson
Ravenwood at Lipscomb Academy
Hamilton at MBA
Ensworth at Nashville Christian
Hillsboro at Nashville Overton
Father Ryan at Riverdale
Stratford at Stewarts Creek (Thu)
Whites Creek at Trousdale Co.
Dickson County
Creek Wood at James Lawson
Dickson Co. at LaVergne
Maury County
Columbia Academy at BGA
Battle Creek at Columbia
Zion Christian at Mt. Pleasant (Thu)
Spring Hill at Richland
Robertson County
Jo Byrns at Ballard Memorial, KY
Robertson Innovation at Grundy Co.
JPII at East Robertson
Sycamore at Greenbrier
Clarksville at Springfield
Kenwood at WH Heritage
Rutherford County
Cane Ridge at Blackman (Thu)
Community at Eagleville
Smyrna at Hendersonville
Dickson Co. at LaVergne
Siegel at Lebanon
Franklin Grace at MTCS
Huntington, WV at Oakland
Cannon Co. at Providence Christian (Thu)
Father Ryan at Riverdale
Rockvale at Station Camp
Stratford at Stewarts Creek (Thu)
Sumner County
White House at DeKalb Co.
JPII at East Robertson
Gallatin at Franklin
Smyrna at Hendersonville
Portland at Liberty Creek
Beech at Mt. Juliet
Rockvale at Station Camp
Macon Co. at Westmoreland
Williamson County
Columbia Academy at BGA
Brentwood Academy at Brentwood
Fairview at Centennial
Pearl Cohn at CPA
Cookeville at FRA
Gallatin at Franklin
Providence Academy at Franklin Christian
Page at Green Hill
Lincoln Co. at Independence
Ravenwood at Lipscomb Academy
Franklin Grace at MTCS
Ensworth at Nashville Christian
Spring Hill at Richland
Father Ryan at Riverdale
Nolensville at Summit
Wilson County
Mt. Juliet Christian at Concord Christian
Friendship Christian at Fayetteville
DCA at Jackson Christian
Watertown at Gordonsville
Page at Green Hill
Siegel at Lebanon
Beech at Mt. Juliet
Clarksville Northwest at Wilson Central
