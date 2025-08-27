Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 2

It’s Week 2 of the Tennessee high school football season. Check out the schedule for Week 2 below.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

*Games are on Friday, Aug 29, unless otherwise noted.

Cannon County

Cannon Co. at Providence Christian (Thu)

Cheatham County

Glencliff at Cheatham Co.

Sycamore at Greenbrier

McEwen at Harpeth

Davidson County

Cane Ridge at Blackman (Thu)

Glencliff at Cheatham Co.

Pearl Cohn at CPA

KIPP Nashville at Davidson Academy

Antioch at East Nashville

Tennessee Heat at Ezell-Harding

Cookeville at FRA

Maplewood at Goodpasture

McGavock at Hunters Lane

Creek Wood at James Lawson

Ravenwood at Lipscomb Academy

Hamilton at MBA

Ensworth at Nashville Christian

Hillsboro at Nashville Overton

Father Ryan at Riverdale

Stratford at Stewarts Creek (Thu)

Whites Creek at Trousdale Co.

Dickson County

Creek Wood at James Lawson

Dickson Co. at LaVergne

Maury County

Columbia Academy at BGA

Battle Creek at Columbia

Zion Christian at Mt. Pleasant (Thu)

Spring Hill at Richland

Robertson County

Jo Byrns at Ballard Memorial, KY

Robertson Innovation at Grundy Co.

JPII at East Robertson

Sycamore at Greenbrier

Clarksville at Springfield

Kenwood at WH Heritage

Rutherford County

Cane Ridge at Blackman (Thu)

Community at Eagleville

Smyrna at Hendersonville

Dickson Co. at LaVergne

Siegel at Lebanon

Franklin Grace at MTCS

Huntington, WV at Oakland

Cannon Co. at Providence Christian (Thu)

Father Ryan at Riverdale

Rockvale at Station Camp

Stratford at Stewarts Creek (Thu)

Sumner County

White House at DeKalb Co.

JPII at East Robertson

Gallatin at Franklin

Smyrna at Hendersonville

Portland at Liberty Creek

Beech at Mt. Juliet

Rockvale at Station Camp

Macon Co. at Westmoreland

Williamson County

Columbia Academy at BGA

Brentwood Academy at Brentwood

Fairview at Centennial

Pearl Cohn at CPA

Cookeville at FRA

Gallatin at Franklin

Providence Academy at Franklin Christian

Page at Green Hill

Lincoln Co. at Independence

Ravenwood at Lipscomb Academy

Franklin Grace at MTCS

Ensworth at Nashville Christian

Spring Hill at Richland

Father Ryan at Riverdale

Nolensville at Summit

Wilson County

Mt. Juliet Christian at Concord Christian

Friendship Christian at Fayetteville

DCA at Jackson Christian

Watertown at Gordonsville

Page at Green Hill

Siegel at Lebanon

Beech at Mt. Juliet

Clarksville Northwest at Wilson Central

