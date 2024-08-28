Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 2

Tennessee high school football continues this weekend as we enter Week 2 of the high school football season.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

*Games are on Friday, August 30, unless otherwise noted

Cannon County

Cannon County vs Providence Christian Academy

Cheatham County

Cheatham County at Harpeth

Sycamore at James Lawson

Dickson County

Dickson County at Columbia Central

Creek Wood vs Lewis County

Davidson County

Antioch at Nolensville

Cane Ridge vs Ravenwood

East Nashville vs Kenwood

Glencliff vs RePublic

Hillsboro vs John Overton

Hunters Lane vs Mt. Juliet

James Lawson vs Sycamore

Maplewood at Battle Ground Academy

Pearl Cohn vs Christ Presbyterian Academy

Davidson Academy vs Lincoln Co.

Donelson Christian Academy at Friendship Christian

McGavock vs Stratford

Ezell-Harding at Clarksville Academy

Father Ryan vs Pope John Paul II

Franklin Road Academy vs Franklin

Goodpasture Christian vs Silverdale

Lipscomb Academy vs Thompson, AL *Thursday, Aug 29

Montgomery Bell Academy vs Ensworth

Nashville Christian at Robertson Innovation

Maury County

Columbia Central vs Dickson Co.

Mt. Pleasant vs Spring Hill

Columbia Academy vs Webb School

Robertson County

East Robertson at Houston Co.

Greenbrier at Portland

Jo Byrns vs Ballard Memorial, KY

Robertson Innovation vs Nashville Christian

Springfield vs Clarksville

White House Heritage at East Hickman

Rutherford County

Blackman vs Stewarts Creek

Eagleville at Community

LaVergne vs Siegel

Riverdale vs Henry Co.

Rockvale vs Smyrna

Middle Tennessee Christian vs The Master’s Academy, FL

Providence Christian at Cannon County

Sumner County

Beech vs Collierville

Gallatin vs Station Camp

Hendersonville at Clarksville Northeast

Liberty Creek vs White House

Portland vs Greenbrier

Pope John Paul II at Father Ryan

Westmoreland vs Clay Co.

Williamson County

Brentwood at Brentwood Academy

Centennial vs Summit

Fairview vs Waverly

Franklin at Franklin Road Academy

Nolensville vs Antioch

Page vs Independence

Ravenwood at Cane Ridge

Spring Hill at Mt. Pleasant

Battle Ground Academy vs Maplewood

Christ Presbyterian Academy at Pearl Cohn

Father Ryan vs Pope John Paul II

Franklin Christian Academy at Collinwood

Grace Christian Academy vs Trinity Christian

Wilson County

Green Hill at West Creek

Lebanon vs Upperman

Mt. Juliet at Hunters Lane

Watertown vs Gordonsville

Wilson Central at Clarksville Northwest

Friendship Christian vs Donelson Christian Academy

Mt. Juliet Christian vs Lookout Valley

