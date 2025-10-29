Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 11

It’s Week 11 (and the final week of regular season play) of the Tennessee high school football season. Check out the schedule for Week 11 below.

On game night, keep up with the scores by checking our Live Scoreboard .

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

*Games are played this week on Thursday, October 30 and Friday, October 31. Games are on Friday, October 31 unless otherwise noted.

Cannon County

Trousdale Co. at Cannon Co. (Thu)

Cheatham County

Harpeth at Camden (Thu)

Sycamore at Cheatham Co. (Thu)

Davidson County

CPA at McCallie

Father Ryan at Christian Brothers (Thu)

Hillsboro at Centennial (Thu)

Cane Ridge at Clarksville (Thu)

Whites Creek at Cumberland Co.

Ezell-Harding at DCA

East Robertson at East Nashville (Thu)

MBA at Ensworth

Warren Co. at Glencliff

Goodpasture at Hunters Lane (Thu)

Davidson Academy at JPII (Thu)

James Lawson at Lawrence Co. (Thu)

Brentwood Academy at Lipscomb Academy

Nashville Overton at McGavock (Thu)

Friendship Christian at Nashville Christian

Liberty Creek at Pearl Cohn (Thu)

Antioch at Rossview (Thu)

Maplewood at Stratford (Thu)

Dickson County

Kenwood at Dickson Co.

Creek Wood at Marshall Co. (Thu)

Maury County

Zion Christian at Providence Academy

Hickman Co. at Battle Creek (Thu)

Mt. Pleasant at Loretto (Thu)

Spring Hill at Montgomery Central (Thu)

Columbia at Tullahoma

Robertson County

Jo Byrns at Clay Co. (Thu)

East Robertson at East Nashville (Thu)

West Creek at Greenbrier (Thu)

Robertson Innovation at Red Boiling Springs

White House at Springfield (Thu)

WH Heritage at Westmoreland

Rutherford County

Rockvale at Blackman (Thu)

Eagleville at Fayetteville

Providence Christian at MTCS

Riverdale at Oakland (Thu)

LaVergne at Siegel (Thu)

Stewarts Creek at Smyrna (Thu)

Sumner County

Hendersonville at Beech

Wilson Central at Gallatin (Thu)

Davidson Academy at JPII (Thu)

Liberty Creek at Pearl Cohn (Thu)

White House at Springfield (Thu)

Portland at Station Camp

WH Heritage at Westmoreland

Williamson County

CPA at McCallie

Father Ryan at Christian Brothers (Thu)

Franklin Grace at BGA (Thu)

Hillsboro at Centennial (Thu)

MBA at Ensworth

Waverly at Fairview (Thu)

Cordova at Franklin

Scotts Hill at Franklin Christian

Brentwood Academy at Lipscomb Academy

Spring Hill at Montgomery Central (Thu)

Nolensville at Page (Thu)

Brentwood at Ravenwood (Thu)

Independence at Summit (Thu)

Wilson County

Mt. Juliet Christian at Clarksville Academy (Thu)

Wilson Central at Gallatin (Thu)

Cookeville at Lebanon (Thu)

Green Hill at Mt. Juliet (Thu)

Friendship Christian at Nashville Christian

Forrest at Watertown

