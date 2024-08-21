Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 1

It’s finally here. Tennessee high school football week 1 has arrived, and we have the full schedule right here.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

*Games are on Friday, unless otherwise noted

Cannon County

Cannon County High at Monterey High

Cheatham County

Cheatham County Central at James Lawson

Harpeth vs White House Heritage

Sycamore at Kirkwood

Dickson County

Creek Wood at Dickson County

Davidson County

Antioch at Lebanon

Cane Ridge vs Mt Juliet

East Nashville Magnet vs Pope John Paul II

Glencliff vs Stratford

Hillsboro at McGavock

Hunters Lane vs Maplewood

James Lawson vs Cheatham County Central

John Overton vs Father Ryan

Pearl Cohn at MBA

Whites Creek vs Wooddale

Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Brentwood Academy * Saturday, August 24

Davidson Academy at Nashville Christian

Donelson Christian Academy vs Ezell-Harding

Franklin Road Academy at Kenwood

Goodpasture Christian vs Evangelical Christian

Lipscomb Academy vs First Academy *Thursday, Aug 22

Maury County

Columbia Central at Marshall Co

Mt Pleasant vs Wayne Co

Spring Hill at Summit

Columbia Cademy at Middle Tennessee Christian

Robertson County

East Robertson vs Liberty Creek

Greenbrier vs Springfield

Jo Byrns at McEwen

Innovation Academy of Robertson County vs KIPP Memphis Collegiate School

Rutherford County

Blackman at Brentwood

Eagleville at Providence Christian *Thursday, Aug 22

LaVergne at West Creek

Oakland at Independence

Riverdale at Smyrna

Rockvale vs Nolensville

Siegel vs Shelbyville Central

Stewarts Creek vs Tullahoma

Middle Tennessee Christian vs Columbia Academy

Sumner County

Beech at Station Camp

Gallatin at Hendersonville

Liberty Creek at East Robertson

White House Heritage at Harpeth

Pope John Paul II at Nashville Christian

Portland at White House *Thursday, Aug 22

Westmoreland at Macon* Saturday, Aug 24

Williamson County

Brentwood vs Blackman

Centennial at Franklin

Fairview vs East Hickman

Independence vs Oakland

Nolensville at Rockvale

Page vs Giles Co

Ravenwood at Alcoa

Spring Hill at Summit

Battleground Academy vs Webb School

Brentwood Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy *Saturday, Aug 24

Father Ryan at John Overton

Franklin Christian Academy vs TN Heat

Franklin Road Academy at Kenwood

Wilson County

Green Hill vs Northeast

Lebanon vs Antioch

Mt Juliet at Cane Ridge

Watertown at Forrest

Wilson Central vs Rossview

Friendship Christian vs Clarksville

Mt Juliet Christian vs RePublic *Thursday, Aug 22

