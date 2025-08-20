Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 1

Tennessee high school football is underway as we enter Week 1 of the high school football season. Check out the schedule for Week 1 below.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
*Games are on Friday, Aug 22, unless otherwise noted.
Cannon County
Monterey at Cannon Co.
Cheatham County
Cheatham Co. at Cascade
Hickman Co. at Harpeth
Montgomery Central at Sycamore
Davidson County
Nashville Christian at Davidson Academy
Nashville Overton at Father Ryan
Glencliff at Goodpasture
Kenwood at Hillsboro
McGavock at Maplewood
Pearl Cohn at MBA
East Nashville at Collierville (Sat)
McCallie at Lipscomb Academy
FRA at South Gibson
Tipton-Rosemark at DCA
Antioch at Mt. Juliet
Cane Ridge at Wilson Central
Hunters Lane at Clarksville Academy
James Lawson at Brentwood Academy
Stratford at Hopkinsville, KY
Whites Creek vs. Franklin-Simpson, KY
CPA at Oakland
Whitehaven at Ensworth
Ezell-Harding at MTCS
Dickson County
Forrest at Creek Wood
Dickson Co. at Columbia
Maury County
Dickson Co. at Columbia Central
Fayetteville at Columbia Academy
Mt. Pleasant at Battle Creek
Summit at Spring Hill
Robertson County
East Robertson at Liberty Creek
Springfield at Rossview
White House at Portland
Greenbrier at WH Heritage
Innovation Academy of Robertson County at Liberty Tech
Mt. Juliet Christian at Jo Byrns
Rutherford County
Smyrna at Brentwood
Siegel at Cookeville
Blackman at Clarksville
Lebanon at Nolensville
CPA at Oakland
Independence at Rockvale
Centennial at Stewarts Creek
Providence Christian at Eagleville
Ezell-Harding at MTCS
Franklin at LaVergne
Knoxville Catholic at Riverdale
Sumner County
Hendersonville at Gallatin
White House at Portland
JPII at Lakeway Christian
Beech at Green Hill (Thu)
East Robertson at Liberty Creek
Station Camp at Greenwood, KY
Westmoreland at Greenwood, KY
Williamson County
Centennial at Stewarts Creek
East Hickman at Fairview
Independence at Rockvale
Lebanon at Nolensville
Page at Giles Co
Smyrna at Brentwood
James Lawson at Brentwood Academy
Franklin at LaVergne
Franklin Christian at Franklin Grace
Summit at Spring Hill
Ravenwood at Madison Ridgeland Academy, MS
BGA vs. Jackson Prep, MS
Whitehaven at Ensworth
CPA at Oakland
Nashville Overton at Father Ryan
FRA at South Gibson
Wilson County
Mt. Juliet Christian at Jo Byrns
Antioch at Mt. Juliet
Smith Co. at Watertown
Cane Ridge at Wilson Central
Beech at Green Hill (Thu)
Lebanon at Nolensville
Trousdale Co at Friendship Christian
