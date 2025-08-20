Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 1

Tennessee high school football is underway as we enter Week 1 of the high school football season. Check out the schedule for Week 1 below.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

*Games are on Friday, Aug 22, unless otherwise noted.

Cannon County

Monterey at Cannon Co.

Cheatham County

Cheatham Co. at Cascade

Hickman Co. at Harpeth

Montgomery Central at Sycamore

Davidson County

Nashville Christian at Davidson Academy

Nashville Overton at Father Ryan

Glencliff at Goodpasture

Kenwood at Hillsboro

McGavock at Maplewood

Pearl Cohn at MBA

East Nashville at Collierville (Sat)

McCallie at Lipscomb Academy

FRA at South Gibson

Tipton-Rosemark at DCA

Antioch at Mt. Juliet

Cane Ridge at Wilson Central

Hunters Lane at Clarksville Academy

James Lawson at Brentwood Academy

Stratford at Hopkinsville, KY

Whites Creek vs. Franklin-Simpson, KY

CPA at Oakland

Whitehaven at Ensworth

Ezell-Harding at MTCS



Dickson County

Forrest at Creek Wood

Dickson Co. at Columbia

Maury County

Dickson Co. at Columbia Central

Fayetteville at Columbia Academy

Mt. Pleasant at Battle Creek

Summit at Spring Hill

Robertson County

East Robertson at Liberty Creek

Springfield at Rossview

White House at Portland

Greenbrier at WH Heritage

Innovation Academy of Robertson County at Liberty Tech

Mt. Juliet Christian at Jo Byrns



Rutherford County

Smyrna at Brentwood

Siegel at Cookeville

Blackman at Clarksville

Lebanon at Nolensville

CPA at Oakland

Independence at Rockvale

Centennial at Stewarts Creek

Providence Christian at Eagleville

Ezell-Harding at MTCS

Franklin at LaVergne

Knoxville Catholic at Riverdale



Sumner County

Hendersonville at Gallatin

White House at Portland

JPII at Lakeway Christian

Beech at Green Hill (Thu)

East Robertson at Liberty Creek

Station Camp at Greenwood, KY

Westmoreland at Greenwood, KY

Williamson County

Centennial at Stewarts Creek

East Hickman at Fairview

Independence at Rockvale

Lebanon at Nolensville

Page at Giles Co

Smyrna at Brentwood

James Lawson at Brentwood Academy

Franklin at LaVergne

Franklin Christian at Franklin Grace

Summit at Spring Hill

Ravenwood at Madison Ridgeland Academy, MS

BGA vs. Jackson Prep, MS

Whitehaven at Ensworth

CPA at Oakland

Nashville Overton at Father Ryan

FRA at South Gibson

Wilson County

Mt. Juliet Christian at Jo Byrns

Antioch at Mt. Juliet

Smith Co. at Watertown

Cane Ridge at Wilson Central

Beech at Green Hill (Thu)

Lebanon at Nolensville

Trousdale Co at Friendship Christian





