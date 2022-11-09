Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week Two

The Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs are in round two, and we have your full schedule right here so you don’t miss any of the action.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Games will be played on Friday, November 4th, unless otherwise noted.

Cheatham County

N/A

Davidson County

Clarksville at Cane Ridge

CPA at Lausanne

Christian Brothers at MBA

FRA at Chattanooga Christian

McCallie at Ensworth

Silverdale at Lipscomb Academy

Dickson County

N/A

Maury County

Riverside at Mt. Pleasant

Robertson County

Springfield at Munford

Bledsoe Co. at East Robertson

Rutherford County

Blackman at Coffee Co.

MTCS at Jackson Christian

Lebanon at Oakland

Smyrna at Beech

Sumner County

Portland at Henry Co.

Westmoreland at Tyner

Pope John Paul at Brentwood Academy

Wilson County

Page at Mt. Juliet

DCA at Friendship Christian

Williamson County

Brentwood at Bartlett

Fairview at Smith Co.

White Co. at Nolensville

