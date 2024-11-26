Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 4

The Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs are underway and we’ve got this Friday’s schedule below. This is the Semifinal Round for Division 1, Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A.

The schedule below is from TSSAA. All games take place Friday, November 29.

1A – Semifinals

South Pittsburg vs Coalfield

MASE vs McKenzie

2A – Semifinals

Marion Co vs York Institute

Fairley vs Milan

3A – Semifinals

East Nashville at Westview

Sequatchie Co vs Alcoa

4A – Semifinals

Pearl Cohn at Melrose

Macon Co vs Anderson Co

5A – Semifinals

Springfield vs Page

Oak Ridge vs Sevier Co

6A – Semifinals

Oakland vs Maryville

Ravenwood at Houston

***********************************************************************

The Championship Games for Division II, Class A, AA and AAA is already set. Those games will take place on December 5 in Chattanooga.

The matchups are as follows:

Division II A – Championship

Nashville Christian vs Donelson Christian Academy – December 5, 2pm

Division II AA – Championship

BGA vs CPA – December 5, 10am

Division II AAA – Championship

Baylor vs McCallie – December 5, 6pm

