Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 4

The Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs are underway and we’ve got this Friday’s schedule below. This is the Semifinal Round for Division 1, Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A.
The schedule below is from TSSAA. All games take place Friday, November 29.
1A – Semifinals
South Pittsburg vs Coalfield
MASE vs McKenzie
2A – Semifinals
Marion Co vs York Institute
Fairley vs Milan
3A – Semifinals
East Nashville at Westview
Sequatchie Co vs Alcoa
4A – Semifinals
Pearl Cohn at Melrose
Macon Co vs Anderson Co
5A – Semifinals
Springfield vs Page
Oak Ridge vs Sevier Co
6A – Semifinals
Oakland vs Maryville
Ravenwood at Houston
***********************************************************************
The Championship Games for Division II, Class A, AA and AAA is already set. Those games will take place on December 5 in Chattanooga.
The matchups are as follows:
Division II A – Championship
Nashville Christian vs Donelson Christian Academy – December 5, 2pm
Division II AA – Championship
BGA vs CPA – December 5, 10am
Division II AAA – Championship
Baylor vs McCallie – December 5, 6pm
