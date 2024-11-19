Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 3

The Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs are underway and we’ve got this Friday’s schedule for our coverage area below. This is the Quarterfinal Round for Division 1, Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A. This is the Semifinal Round for Division II, Class A, Class AA and Class AAA.
The schedule below is from TSSAA. All games take place Friday, November 15, unless otherwise noted. We cover the following counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.
2A – Quarterfinals
Westmoreland at Marion Co
3A – Quarterfinals
White House Heritage vs East Nashville
4A – Quarterfinals
Pearl Cohn vs Marshall Co
5A – Quarterfinals
Page vs Shelbyville
Beech vs Springfield
6A – Quarterfinals
Oakland vs Riverdale
Ravenwood vs Stewarts Creek
Division II A – Semifinals
Nashville Christian at Jackson Christian
Columbia Academy vs Donelson Christian Academy
Division II AA – Semifinals
Franklin Road Academy vs Battle Ground Academy
Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Boyd Buchanan
Division II AAA – Semifinals
Brentwood Academy at Baylor
Ensworth vs McCallie
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!