Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 1

The Tennessee high school football season playoffs begin this week! Check out the schedule for week 1 of the playoffs

On game night, keep up with the scores by checking our Live Scoreboard .

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following counties in our coverage area: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

Games are played on Friday, November 7th, unless otherwise noted.

Cannon County

Grundy Co. at Cannon Co.

Cheatham County

Sycamore at WH Heritage

Davidson County

Father Ryan at McCallie

Davidson Academy at Lausanne

Shelbyville at Antioch

James Lawson at Beech

Providence Academy at DCA

Adamsville at East Nashville

Lakeway Christian at FRA

CAK at Goodpasture

CPA at Lipscomb Academy

MUS at MBA

Battle Creek at Pearl Cohn

Cane Ridge at Ravenwood

Maplewood at Waverly

Stratford at Fairview

Ensworth – BYE

Nashville Christian – BYE

Dickson County

Creek Wood at Springfield

Dickson Co. at Memphis Central

Maury County

East Hamilton at Columbia

East Hickman at Mt. Pleasant

Battle Creek at Pearl Cohn

White House at Spring Hill

Robertson County

Robertson Innovation at Sale Creek

Riverside at East Robertson

Whitwell at Jo Byrns

Creek Wood at Springfield

Sycamore at WH Heritage

Rutherford County

Gallatin at Blackman

Smyrna at Green Hill

Riverdale at Lebanon

Eagleville at McEwen

Chattanooga Grace at MTCS

Cookeville at Oakland

Providence Christian – BYE

Sumner County

James Lawson at Beech

Gallatin at Blackman

Liberty Creek at Marshall Co.

Portland at Nolensville

Hendersonville at Page

Centennial at Station Camp

Camden at Westmoreland

White House at Spring Hill

JPII at Boyd Buchanan

Williamson County

Father Ryan at McCallie

Franklin Grace at Northpoint Christian

Notre Dame at BGA

Rossview at Brentwood

Independence at Clarksville

Stratford at Fairview

Lakeway Christian at FRA

CPA at Lipscomb Academy

Portland at Nolensville

Hendersonville at Page

Cane Ridge at Ravenwood

White House at Spring Hill

Centennial at Station Camp

Franklin Christian at Trinity Christian

Ensworth – BYE

Brentwood Academy – BYE

Wilson County

Tipton-Rosemark at Friendship Christian

Smyrna at Green Hill

Riverdale at Lebanon

Watertown at Tyner

