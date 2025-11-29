Middle Tennessee High School Football Playoff Scores – Division I Semifinals

Middle Tennessee high school football is nearing the end as playoffs continued this week with the Semifinal Round for Division I, Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A taking place on Friday, November 28th. Championship games will take place in Chattanooga, December 4 – 6, 2025.
We have included all scores from the Division I Semifinal games (scores from TSSAA):
Division I, Class 1A
South Pittsburg 35, Coalfield 7
McKenzie 39, Fayetteville 0
Division I, Class 2A
Marion Co. 33, Eagleton 14
Huntingdon 35, Milan 34
Division I, Class 3A
Gatlinburg-Pittman 23, Tyner 20
Westview 40, Covington 34
Division I, Class 4A
Alcoa 35, Greeneville 7
Pearl Cohn 42, South Gibson 28
Division I, Class 5A
Sevier Co 49, Knoxville Halls 13
Page 43, Centennial 21
Division I, Class 6A
Oakland 42, Blackman 14
Ravenwood 28, Southwind 25
