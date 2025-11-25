Middle Tennessee High School Football Playoff Schedule – Division I Semifinals

Middle Tennessee high school football is nearing the end as playoffs continue this week with the Semifinal Round for Division I, Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A. Championship games will take place in Chattanooga, December 4 – 6, 2025.

We have included the full Division I schedule below from TSSAA. Games are played on Friday, November 28.

Division I, Class 1A

South Pittsburg at Coalfield

Fayetteville at McKenzie

Division I, Class 2A

Marion Co. at Eagleton

Huntingdon at Milan

Division I, Class 3A

Tyner at Gatlinburg-Pittman

Covington at Westview

Division I, Class 4A

Alcoa at Greeneville

South Gibson at Pearl Cohn

Division I, Class 5A

Knoxville Halls at Sevier Co

Centennial at Page

Division I, Class 6A

Blackman at Oakland

Southwind at Ravenwood

Stay up to date on game night with our Live Scoreboard .

Championships have already been set for Division II and they are:

Division II, Class A

Thursday, December 4, 3pm

Nashville Christian vs USJ

Division II, Class AA

Thursday, December 4, 11am

BGA vs FRA

Division II, Class AAA

Thursday, December 4, 7pm

Brentwood Academy vs Baylor

