No doubt about it – renewable green energy options are important to an increasing number of people around the globe.

“We want to give our members more options when it comes to purchasing renewable energy, and we’re excited to add Green Switch 100 to our offerings,” said MTE’s Distributed Energy Resources Coordinator Tim Suddoth.

According to Suddoth, Green Switch 100 gives residential members of the cooperative as well as small businesses in rate classes GSA-1 and GSA-2 the option to offset 100% of their monthly electric usage with renewable energy at a low cost.

“For an extra one cent per kilowatt hour, we will do all the leg work to ensure that your monthly energy usage is offset by renewable energy, generated right here in the Tennessee Valley,” reported Suddoth. “So, if you used say 1,350 kilowatt hours of electricity for the month, it would only cost $13.50 to ensure those 1,350 kilowatt hours would be sourced from Valley renewables.”

The mix of renewables, Suddoth says, includes 80% solar, 10% wind and 10% biogas generation, all produced by TVA in the Valley and Green-e Energy certified.

“It is easy, low-cost and local. For people who would like to support green energy in the area yet don’t want to make a long-term commitment, Green Switch 100 is a great option.”

Suddoth explained there is no contract to sign and customers can cancel at any time.

MTE is partnering with TVA and only one other utility out of 153 local power companies in the Valley – Knoxville Utilities Board. Currently, Green Switch 100 will run as a 12-month pilot program to see how it goes.

“We’re hoping the pilot is a success and that Green Switch 100 becomes a permanent part of our menu of renewable energy offerings. We’re always looking for ways to meet our members’ requests for renewable green energy, and we believe this is one of the best options offered for renewable energy,” said Suddoth.

To get signed up or learn more, Suddoth says to visit www.mtemc.com/GreenSwitch100, or you can email him at [email protected]

About Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE)

Founded in 1936, MTE is the largest electric cooperative in the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) region and the second largest in the United States, serving more than 600,000 Tennesseans via 308,000+ accounts covering nearly 2,200 square miles in 11 Middle Tennessee counties, primarily Rutherford, Cannon, Williamson and Wilson. Municipalities served include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Brentwood, Smyrna, Lavergne, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. MTE employs 510 people in 7 local offices and its Murfreesboro corporate headquarters.

For more information, please visit https://www.mtemc.com.