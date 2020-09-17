During the 2020 Annual Meeting held virtually Aug. 29, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) members voted to add two subdistricts to the cooperative’s Board of Directors, representing the City of Murfreesboro.

On Sept. 1, MTE’s Nominating Committee appointed Ross Bradley and Dr. Shervondalonn R. Brown, who were recommended by the Murfreesboro City Council, to represent these two new subdistricts. Each will serve an initial one-year term, when both seats will go into the normal election cycle at the 2021 Annual Meeting. The new subdistricts were created in recognition of MTE’s merger with the Murfreesboro Electric Department.

Bradley is the Vice President of Development for TDK Construction Company. He is responsible for oversight of all TDK Development private equity projects, which relate to over $1.2 billion in assets throughout the Southeastern United States. He has also served on Murfreesboro Electric Department’s Power Board since 2014 and is the Chair of the MED Pension Board.

“Electric power is an important resource,” Bradley said, “and cities that are on the cutting edge of technology are going to have the best opportunity for job growth and sustainability in the future.” Bradley also expressed interested in MTE’s innovative partnership with United Communications. “Expanding broadband to underserved areas will continue to improve the quality of life for the members we serve,” he said.

Dr. Brown is an orthopaedic surgeon who practices at Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance, the largest orthopaedic group in Nashville and Middle Tennessee. She has been a member of this practice for 12 years. She has served on the Board of TOA for the past six years. She has a special interest in complex fracture care, sports injuries and tendon injuries in the upper extremities. She is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Society for Surgery of the Hand.

“It is an honor to be able to serve on the MTE board and I’m looking forward to learning about the utility industry,” Brown said. “I am very impressed by the number of community programs MTE offers and how focused they are on their members and outreach programs.”

MTE Board Chair, Mr. Mike Woods, offered this when asked about the new board members, “I am very proud of the occupational diversity of the MTE Board. Mr. Bradley’s knowledge of the utility industry will certainly be an asset, and Dr. Brown, with her particular skill set, will be a benefit to not only our members, but our employees as well. Both of these individuals certainly add a depth of experience to the MTE Board and are most welcomed.”

The Murfreesboro City Council also recommended Richard Stone to serve on the MTE Board of Directors Nominating Committee and Irene Pitts-McDonald to serve on the MTE Sharing Change Board of Directors, both of which have now been confirmed.

About Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation (MTE)

Founded in 1936, Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation is the largest electric co-op in the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) region and the second largest in the United States, serving more than 600,000 Tennesseans via 308,000+ accounts covering more than 2,000 square miles in 11 Middle Tennessee counties, primarily Rutherford, Cannon, Williamson and Wilson. Municipalities served include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Brentwood, Smyrna, Lavergne, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. MTE employs 511 people in 7 local offices and its Murfreesboro corporate headquarters.