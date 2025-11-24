Middle Tennessee Dominates Second Half to Defeat Sam Houston

November 22, 2025 at Murfreesboro, Tennessee – Middle Tennessee State overcame a sluggish start to defeat Sam Houston 31-17 at Floyd Stadium, earning their second victory of the season. The Blue Raiders outscored the Bearkats 21-7 in the second half to pull away from a 10-10 halftime tie before an announced crowd of 7,605.

Sam Houston struck first when Chris Reed hauled in a 54-yard touchdown pass from Landyn Locke in the opening quarter, capping a six-play, 93-yard drive that gave the visitors a 10-0 advantage. The Bearkats controlled much of the first half with Locke spreading the ball effectively to his receiving corps.

Blue Raiders Find Rhythm Behind Gagliano

Middle Tennessee quarterback Roman Gagliano proved decisive once his offense found its footing, completing 21 of 34 passes for 268 yards and one touchdown while adding 67 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Quarterback Comp Att Yds TD INT Long Roman Gagliano (MTSU) 21 34 268 1 0 37 Landyn Locke (SHS) 25 40 281 2 1 54

The Blue Raiders tied the game at 10-10 by halftime after Rickey Hunt Jr. plunged in from one yard out and Zach Hathaway connected on a 27-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the second quarter.

Ground Game Carries Blue Raiders

Middle Tennessee’s rushing attack wore down Sam Houston’s defense in the second half. Jekail Middlebrook led the charge with 106 yards on 15 carries, including a crucial 32-yard burst in the fourth quarter that set up Gagliano’s 33-yard touchdown run.

Running Back Att Yds TD Long Avg Jekail Middlebrook (MTSU) 15 106 0 32 7.1 Roman Gagliano (MTSU) 9 67 2 33 7.4 Alton McCaskill (SHS) 11 42 0 18 3.8

The Blue Raiders broke the tie midway through the third quarter when Gagliano connected with Middlebrook on a 19-yard touchdown strike. Middle Tennessee then scored on three consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter to seal the victory, with Gagliano accounting for both rushing touchdowns.

Defensive Adjustments Key for Blue Raiders

Middle Tennessee’s defense tightened after allowing 360 total yards, forcing Sam Houston into difficult third-down situations throughout the second half. The Blue Raiders converted five of 12 third downs while limiting the Bearkats to just two of 13 conversions.

Sam Houston added a late touchdown when Locke found Reed for a four-yard score with 55 seconds remaining, but the outcome was already decided. The Bearkats fell to 2-9 overall and 1-6 in conference play, while Middle Tennessee improved to 2-9 and 1-6.

