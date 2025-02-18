Middle Tennessee Braces for Snow, Bitter Cold Through Friday

Once we get through this cold snap, we will warm up over the weekend, dry out, and Spring returns next week. Welcome to Tennessee. Right now, the timing for snow for Middle Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service, is between 9pm Tuesday night and 9am Wednesday. It will be cold enough to stick, and we won’t thaw out until maybe Friday.

Plan on:

Slick roads, especially bridges, overpasses, and untreated secondary roads.

Bitter cold Wednesday night through Friday night.

Those suffering from flooding should see rivers and creeks subside but should continue to monitor for local advisories.

Winter Storm Warning

NWS issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of Middle TN starting Tuesday evening.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 637 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2025 TNZ005>011-023>031-033-034-182045- /O.CON.KOHX.WS.W.0002.250219T0300Z-250219T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Overton-Fentress- Including the cities of Goodlettsville, Hendersonville, McEwen, Tennessee Ridge, Gainesboro, Dover, Gallatin, Lebanon, Gordonsville, Carthage, Lafayette, Mount Juliet, Livingston, Dickson, Jamestown, Nashville, Byrdstown, Allardt, Kingston Springs, South Carthage, New Johnsonville, Hartsville, Erin, Springfield, Clarksville, Ashland City, Celina, and Waverly 637 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2025 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches with locally up to 6 inches in the northwest counties of Middle Tennessee. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, generally along and north of I-40. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 38. North northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Low around 23. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. North northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. North northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 10. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

