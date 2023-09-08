Middle Point Announces Open Houses at Oaklands Mansion and MTSU

Middle Point Landfill announces additional open houses at Oaklands Mansion on September 13 and at MTSU on September 20.

The Oaklands Mansion is located at 900 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, with free parking available onsite.

The open house on September 20 at MTSU will take place in the North Commons directly outside the Student Union building located at 1768 MTSU Blvd, Murfreesboro. Parking is allowed onsite without a permit during this time; the most accessible lot is the Academic Lot next to Student Union.

The open house series provides a behind-the-scenes look at Middle Point’s operations and its role in the community’s approach to managing waste. The events also serve as another way for Rutherford County residents to provide feedback and have their questions answered.

Attendees can expect an open floor plan with stations set up around the room that will cover various topics of local interest, including an overview of day-to-day operations at Middle Point, the financial benefit Rutherford County residents receive as the host county of Middle Point, and the long-term vision for the facility.

Residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the life expectancy of Middle Point and what they should expect and be prepared for if the facility were to close once it reaches projected capacity in 5.5 years.

This event is family-friendly and will have food and games onsite for all to enjoy. Community members are encouraged to come and go as they are available.

Members of the media are welcome to attend. Questions regarding availability should be addressed to Ann Marie Anderson at AnnMarie@HallStrategies.com. To learn more about Middle Point Landfill, visit MiddlePointLandfill.com.