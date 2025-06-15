Mid-Tennessee Record Fair to Take Place in July

Middle Tennessee’s music collectors and vinyl enthusiasts are expected to gather in Spring Hill on Sunday, July 27th, for the 2nd Annual “Mid-Tennessee Record Fair”.

Hosted by Rock-A-Rolla Records of Spring Hill, the fair takes place at the 14,000 square foot UAW Local 1853 Union Hall on 125 Stephen P. Yokich Pkwy, conveniently located right off Tennessee Route 396 in Spring Hill.

Event organizers said last summers show exceeded expectations and they can’t wait to bring all the music junkies of middle Tennessee together again!

There will be record and vintage clothing dealers from Michigan to Florida and everywhere in between.

With 70 tables, visitors can expect to see vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, cassettes, 45s, music memorabilia, vintage clothing and t-shirts, stickers, pins and more.

Early entry admission at 10 a.m. is $10, while general admission is $5 between 11:00 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Early bird tickets for the event are available now at https://rockarollarecords. bigcartel.com (https://rockarollarecords. bigcartel.com/products) and are limited to only 100 tickets. General admission tickets will be available at the door.

Prospective vendors and general questions can call 615-302-8080 or email midtennesseerecordfair@gmail. com

Daily updates are posted on our Instagram and Facebook – midtennesseerecordfair

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email