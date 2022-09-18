Mid-Tenn Hot Rodders to Host the 2nd Annual Car Show at The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum in October

Join Mid-Tenn Hot Rodders for the 2nd Annual Car Show fundraising event in support of The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum (1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167) on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Registration from 10 am-12 pm ($20 per entry). Show from 12:00-4 pm. Awards at 4 pm.

There will be multiple awards in each class… Including: mustangs, corvettes, classics, trucks, imports, modified, under construction, young guns (teens), best original, best old school, & best in show. There will be food, music and so much more!

Questions on entering-Contact Mike (615-848-4232) or Christy (615-427-1949)

$15 entry fee per car, truck, or bike. Spectators are admitted free.

Click HERE for more information.

For more local events like the 2nd Annual Car Show visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/