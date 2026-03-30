Michigan Dominates Tennessee to Punch Final Four Ticket

March 29, 2026 — No. 1 seed Michigan dismantled No. 6 seed Tennessee 95-62 in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight at the United Center in Chicago, punching a Final Four berth with the largest margin of victory in an Elite Eight game since 1989. The 33-point drubbing is the largest loss in an NCAA Tournament game in the Tennessee program’s history.

First half: Wolverines seize control early

The game was tied 16-16 with just over 10 minutes left in the first half before Michigan erupted on a 21-0 run — part of a larger 32-10 surge to close the half — that effectively ended the contest. The Wolverines held Tennessee to just 10 points over the final 11 minutes, taking a 48-26 lead into the break. Michigan shot 51.7% from the field in the opening 20 minutes and hit five of 12 three-point attempts, while Tennessee managed just 24.3% shooting.

Player Team PTS FG 3PT REB AST MIN Yaxel Lendeborg UM 27 10-19 3-9 7 4 35 Trey McKenney UM 12 3-6 1-3 0 0 19 Morez Johnson Jr. UM 12 2-3 0-0 5 0 23 Aday Mara UM 11 4-6 1-1 4 0 18 Elliot Cadeau UM 8 3-7 1-2 3 10 34 Ja’Kobi Gillespie UT 21 8-22 4-13 4 4 38 Felix Okpara UT 10 4-8 0-0 7 1 24 Jaylen Carey UT 8 3-7 0-0 3 0 15

Second half: Michigan finishes the job

Michigan showed no signs of letting up in the second half, pushing the lead as high as 34 points. The Wolverines finished 51.8% from the field and made 10 three-pointers. Tennessee was plagued by 18 turnovers that led to 21 Michigan points, while the Wolverines committed just nine. Michigan also held a 27-14 bench scoring advantage. Jaylen Carey drew a technical foul with 14:02 remaining as frustrations mounted for the Vols.

Looking ahead

Michigan advances to its ninth Final Four in program history and first since 2018, improving to 35-3. The Wolverines will face No. 2 seed Arizona at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, on TBS. Tennessee closes the season at 25-12.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email