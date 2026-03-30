Michigan Dominates Tennessee to Punch Final Four Ticket

March 29, 2026 — No. 1 seed Michigan dismantled No. 6 seed Tennessee 95-62 in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight at the United Center in Chicago, punching a Final Four berth with the largest margin of victory in an Elite Eight game since 1989. The 33-point drubbing is the largest loss in an NCAA Tournament game in the Tennessee program’s history.
First half: Wolverines seize control early
The game was tied 16-16 with just over 10 minutes left in the first half before Michigan erupted on a 21-0 run — part of a larger 32-10 surge to close the half — that effectively ended the contest. The Wolverines held Tennessee to just 10 points over the final 11 minutes, taking a 48-26 lead into the break. Michigan shot 51.7% from the field in the opening 20 minutes and hit five of 12 three-point attempts, while Tennessee managed just 24.3% shooting.
|Player
|Team
|PTS
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|MIN
|Yaxel Lendeborg
|UM
|27
|10-19
|3-9
|7
|4
|35
|Trey McKenney
|UM
|12
|3-6
|1-3
|0
|0
|19
|Morez Johnson Jr.
|UM
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|5
|0
|23
|Aday Mara
|UM
|11
|4-6
|1-1
|4
|0
|18
|Elliot Cadeau
|UM
|8
|3-7
|1-2
|3
|10
|34
|Ja’Kobi Gillespie
|UT
|21
|8-22
|4-13
|4
|4
|38
|Felix Okpara
|UT
|10
|4-8
|0-0
|7
|1
|24
|Jaylen Carey
|UT
|8
|3-7
|0-0
|3
|0
|15
Second half: Michigan finishes the job
Michigan showed no signs of letting up in the second half, pushing the lead as high as 34 points. The Wolverines finished 51.8% from the field and made 10 three-pointers. Tennessee was plagued by 18 turnovers that led to 21 Michigan points, while the Wolverines committed just nine. Michigan also held a 27-14 bench scoring advantage. Jaylen Carey drew a technical foul with 14:02 remaining as frustrations mounted for the Vols.
Looking ahead
Michigan advances to its ninth Final Four in program history and first since 2018, improving to 35-3. The Wolverines will face No. 2 seed Arizona at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, on TBS. Tennessee closes the season at 25-12.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!