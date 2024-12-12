Michael Buble and Carly Pearce Announced for Opry Christmas Spotlight

Opry member Carly Pearce and GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum superstar entertainer Michael Bublé have been added as the Spotlight Artists for the December 15 Opry Country Christmas show at the Grand Ole Opry House. The powerhouse vocalists will take the famed stage together for a one-night-only performance of their new holiday duet “Maybe This Christmas,” which marks Bublé’s Opry debut. Among others performing on that night’s show include Opry members The Isaacs, Opry NextStage alum and reigning CMA New Artist of the Year Megan Moroney, and The Ornaments.

Several Opry members who are participating in this year’s Opry Country Christmas including Steven Curtis Chapman, Chris Janson, Scotty McCreery, Jon Pardi, Hillary Scott, and Chris Young, have created a specially-designed tree personal to them that will be on display in the Grand Ole Opry House lobby throughout the holiday season. These one-of-a-kind artist-designed Christmas trees will be auctioned off to benefit the Opry Trust Fund. The Opry Trust Fund Christmas Tree Auction is live now HERE.

All Opry Country Christmas shows air on WSM Radio as well as WSM and Opry digital platforms. For Opry Country Christmas tickets and more information on the full Opry schedule, visit opry.com.

