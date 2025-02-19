MFRD Shares Snow Safety Tips

With winter weather affecting the region, the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) reminds residents to take extra precautions to ensure safety at home, on the road, and in the community.

Fire safety in cold weather

MFRD urges residents to follow these fire safety guidelines to prevent winter-related fire hazards:

Space heaters should be kept at least three feet away from flammable materials and turned off when unattended or before going to sleep.

Never use an oven or stovetop to heat a home, as this can lead to dangerous carbon monoxide buildup.

Check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms monthly to ensure they are functioning properly.

Use fireplaces safely by keeping chimneys clean and never leaving a fire unattended.

Safe driving in snow and ice

Road conditions can deteriorate quickly in winter weather. Drivers should:

Reduce speed and increase the following distance to avoid accidents on slick roads.

Keep an emergency kit in their vehicle, including blankets, water, a flashlight, first aid supplies, and a phone charger.

Stay home whenever possible during hazardous conditions to reduce the risk of accidents and allow emergency responders to travel safely.

When possible, park vehicles off the street to ensure fire trucks, ambulances, and other emergency vehicles have a clear path.

View video on safe driving in snow and ice: https://youtu.be/cp72BNvrG-w

Keeping fire hydrants and roadways clear

Fire hydrants must remain accessible for firefighters during an emergency. MFRD asks residents and business owners to:

Clear at least a three-foot radius around fire hydrants to ensure quick access in case of a fire.

Avoid piling snow or ice in front of hydrants, which can delay response times.

To ensure safe evacuation and emergency access, keep all driveways, sidewalks, and emergency exits free of snow.

Protecting homes and preventing damage

Freezing temperatures can lead to costly home damage. MFRD recommends the following steps to protect homes:

Allow faucets to drip during extreme cold to prevent pipes from freezing. View video from Murfreesboro CityTV on frozen pipes: https://youtu.be/2S0En6G6Pqc

Know how to shut off the main water supply in case of a pipe burst.

Shovel walkways and spread salt to prevent slips and falls.

Emergency preparedness

Residents should also take steps to prepare for potential winter storms or power outages:

Develop an emergency plan that includes alternative heating sources and shelter options in case of power loss.

Check on elderly neighbors and those with medical conditions who may need assistance.

Stay informed by monitoring local weather reports and following MFRD updates on social media.

