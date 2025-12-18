MFRD’s Assistant Fire Marshal Elected President of Tennessee Fire Safety Inspectors

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Assistant Fire Marshal Shan Womack has been elected president of the Tennessee Fire Safety Inspectors Association (TFSIA) during the organization’s 58th annual conference held at Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro.

Womack has served on the TFSIA board for several years and brings experience and dedication to her new leadership role.

“It’s very humbling and inspiring at the same time,” Womack said. “I’m excited to fulfill this role.”

Womack said she is focused on elevating the organization through teamwork, collaboration, and forward-focused leadership.

“I’m looking forward to being involved and moving things forward for sure,” she said. “I have lots of goals, and hopefully we can achieve those goals together. The board is amazing—there are so many talented people. It’s one whole entity, not just one person. I look forward to working with all of them as we advance fire safety and do big things for the organization.”

Womack joined MFRD in 2004 and was promoted to Fire Inspector in 2018 and to Assistant Fire Marshal in 2021.

With Womack at the helm, TFSIA is poised for two years of progress, partnership, and continued commitment to strengthening fire safety across Tennessee.

In addition to Womack’s election, MFRD Fire Inspector Jonathan Gaither was selected to serve a two-year term on the TFSIA Board of Directors.

