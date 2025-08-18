MFRD Responds to Serious Two-Vehicle Crash

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department units responded yesterday (Sunday, August 17) to a two-vehicle crash with entrapment at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Maple Street.

Crews arrived on scene to find significant vehicle damage and quickly began assessing the patients.

All individuals involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Crews completed extrication promptly, and patients were either treated at the scene or transported to a local hospital by Rutherford County EMS.

SOURCE: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

