Wednesday, February 18, 2026
MFRD Responds to Heavy Smoke at Elementary School

MFRD Responds to Heavy Smoke at Elementary School

Source Staff
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

Smoke filled part of an elementary school in Murfreesboro on Wednesday afternoon after an HVAC unit malfunctioned, prompting a precautionary evacuation.

According to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, crews responded just after 2 p.m. to Mitchell-Nelson Elementary School following reports of smoke inside the school’s library.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke in the library area and traced the issue to an HVAC unit on the roof that was not functioning properly. When crews shut the unit off and restarted it, smoke began again, confirming the malfunction.

Students, teachers, and staff were safely evacuated from the building and later allowed into another area of the school to remain sheltered and dry.

