MFRD Responds to Garage Fire on Glenwood Drive

Significant smoke and fire damage occurred this morning to a garage at a single-family residence on Glenwood Drive. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) crews responded to a report of a possible heater on fire in the garage at about 5 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming through the garage roof. Crews made an aggressive attack and quickly brought the fire under control, preventing it from spreading to the rest of the home. The homeowners were inside at the time but safely self-evacuated before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The garage sustained heavy smoke and fire damage. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the homeowners, as they will not be able to remain in the home due to the extent of the damage. MFRD’s Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Units on scene included E7, L1, L4, L6, R1, R4, S1, S2, BC1, BC2, and the Fire Marshal’s Office.

As temperatures drop, MFRD reminds residents to use caution when using space heaters and other heating devices. Keep heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn, place them on a flat, stable surface, and never leave them unattended while in use.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email